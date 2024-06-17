Bradley Wiggins opens up about his ‘love-hate’ relationship with cycling as new details of financial difficulties emerge

'Cycling is just part of the fabric of who I am and I don’t want to label it as love or not love' says 2012 Tour de France winner

Bradley Wiggins in 2023 when he spoke at The Cambridge Union
Bradley Wiggins has opened up about his often difficult relationship with cycling and the personal issues and trauma it has created in his life, as reports continue to emerge about his financial difficulties. 

Wiggins sat down with television commentator and fellow former professional Matt Stephens for a so-called ‘Fireside chat’ at the British National Cycling Show in Birmingham on Sunday. He also spoke to our sister title Cycling Weekly in an exclusive interview. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.