Bouchard-Hall leaves USA Cycling to head Assos

USA Cycling president and CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall is confidant that the new national team program will benefit both riders and fans (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Derek Bouchard-Hall will be the new CEO and President of USA Cycling starting in June (Image credit: USA Cycling)

After announcing his upcoming departure from USA Cycling, Derek Bouchard-Hall will take on a new role as the CEO of Swiss-cycling brand Assos, effective January 1, 2019. Bouchard-Hall will see though his current position as president and CEO of the federation to the end of this year.

"Deciding to leave USA Cycling was the hardest professional decision of my life, but after all we’ve achieved the past three years, I’m confident in the team’s continued success," Bouchard-Hall said in a report on Cycling Industry News.

"The opportunity to join Assos and lead one of the greatest global brands in the sport of cycling at a time when it is poised for significant expansion is extremely compelling to me."

Bouchard-Hall is stepping down from his position at USA Cycling after nearly four years, having been hired as president and CEO in 2015, and taking over from former long-time CEO Steve Johnson.

USA Cycling Board of Directors Chairman Bob Stapleton will serve as interim CEO until the federation finds a replacement for Bouchard-Hall.

Bouchard-Hall is a former member of the US national cycling team and raced for American-based teams Shaklee and Mercury Cycling Team. His career spanned the 1990s until he retired in 2002, and during that time competed in Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem and Criterium International, and represented the US in the team pursuit at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Bouchard-Hall is a graduate in Structural Engineering from Stanford, Architectural Engineering from Princeton and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has worked for McKinsey and Company and the online retailer Wiggle before moving over to USA Cycling in 2015.

At Assos, Bouchard-Hall will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland. He will take over from current CEO Phil Duff, who is stepping down but will continue as Chairman of the Board.

"Our team has worked hard in building and re-engineering Assos for continued growth and now needs deeper leadership to propel the business even further upward," Duff said.

"I will now be able to increase my focus on the strategic direction of Assos and am thrilled we have found a leader in Derek who truly shares our long-term vision for Assos."