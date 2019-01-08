Bora, UAE, Caja Rural name Volta ao Algarve provisional rosters
12 WorldTour teams set for Portuguese 2.HC race in February
Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA have submitted their respective rosters for the Volta ao Algarve, according to the organisers of the 2.HC race scheduled for February 20-24 in Portugal.
The early season tune-up race is known for its full-gas pace and tough competition, making it a top draw for tier-one teams and lower-rung outfits with big ambition.
In 2019, the race will host 12 WorldTour teams, including Bora-Hansgrohe, CCC Team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Dimension Data, Jumbo-Visma, Katusha-Alpecin, Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates. Pro Continental teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Cofidis, W52-FC Porto and Wanty-Groupe Gobert will join eight Continental teams to fill out the 24-team field.
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the race in 2018 ahead of teammate and eventual Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. Tejay van Garderen, who was racing for BMC at the time but has since moved to EF Education First, was third.
2019 Volta ao Algarve teams
WorldTour
Bora-Hansgrohe
CCC Team
Deceuninck-QuickStep
Groupama-FDJ
Lotto Soudal
Dimension Data
Jumbo-Visma
Katusha-Alpecin
Team Sky,
Team Sunweb
Trek-Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Cofidis
W52-FC Porto
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
Aviludo-Louletano
Efapel
LA Alumínios-LA Sport
Miranda-Mortágua
Rádio Popular-Boavista
Sporting-Tavira
UD Oliveirense-InOutBuild
Vito-Feirense-PNB
2019 Volta ao Algarve stages
February 20 – Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos, 199,1 km
February 21 – Stage 2: Almodôvar - Fóia, 187,4 km
February 22 – Stage 3: Lagoa - Lagoa, 20,3 km (ITT)
February 23 – Stage 4: Albufeira - Tavira, 198,3 km
February 24 – Stage 5: Faro - Malhão, 173,5 km
