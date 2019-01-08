Bora, UAE, Caja Rural name Volta ao Algarve provisional rosters

Image 1 of 5 The final podium at Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Pascal Ackermann is back in his German champion's jersey (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru wears the 2019 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 5 The Algarve peloton rolls out for the final stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Fernando Gaviria on the Volta ao Algarve stage 1 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA have submitted their respective rosters for the Volta ao Algarve, according to the organisers of the 2.HC race scheduled for February 20-24 in Portugal.

The early season tune-up race is known for its full-gas pace and tough competition, making it a top draw for tier-one teams and lower-rung outfits with big ambition.

In 2019, the race will host 12 WorldTour teams, including Bora-Hansgrohe, CCC Team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Dimension Data, Jumbo-Visma, Katusha-Alpecin, Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates. Pro Continental teams Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Cofidis, W52-FC Porto and Wanty-Groupe Gobert will join eight Continental teams to fill out the 24-team field.





Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the race in 2018 ahead of teammate and eventual Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. Tejay van Garderen, who was racing for BMC at the time but has since moved to EF Education First, was third.

2019 Volta ao Algarve teams

WorldTour

Bora-Hansgrohe

CCC Team

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Groupama-FDJ

Lotto Soudal

Dimension Data

Jumbo-Visma

Katusha-Alpecin

Team Sky,

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates





Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Cofidis

W52-FC Porto

Wanty-Groupe Gobert





Aviludo-Louletano

Efapel

LA Alumínios-LA Sport

Miranda-Mortágua

Rádio Popular-Boavista

Sporting-Tavira

UD Oliveirense-InOutBuild

Vito-Feirense-PNB

2019 Volta ao Algarve stages

February 20 – Stage 1: Portimão - Lagos, 199,1 km

February 21 – Stage 2: Almodôvar - Fóia, 187,4 km

February 22 – Stage 3: Lagoa - Lagoa, 20,3 km (ITT)

February 23 – Stage 4: Albufeira - Tavira, 198,3 km

February 24 – Stage 5: Faro - Malhão, 173,5 km