Boom Brondello becomes GT-Brondello Pro Team for 2010

The Boom Brondello mountain bike team is becoming the GT-Brondello Pro Team for 2010 after it picked up GT Bikes as a sponsor for the New Year. The squad will attend all the European rounds of the UCI World Cup, the Internazionali d'Italia series, the Marathon Tour series, the Piemonte Cup and other international races including some in Switzerland.

The one-year-old team from Cuneo, Italy, is getting bigger, too, with eight racers to be named to its pro roster - six elite, one Under 23 and one student - and seven athletes on its local roster. The squad is currently in process of applying to the UCI for Mountain Bike Trade Team status.

"We are so proud and satisfied about this agreement. GT is the beginning of our future," said Team President Gianni Alloi. "We would like to improve our team and grow with our sponsors. We have a lot to do. Talented and gifted athletes will compose GT MTB Brondello Team in 2010... [they] have been chosen considering their technical skills, talent and potential to meet the team's goals."

GT has previously backed mountain bike legends like Brian Lopes, Eric Carter, Hans Rey and Juli Furtado. It is standing by the team as a way to grow its brand in Italy.

"We are going to define some important economic investments in communication and partnership within mountain biking, including cross country and downhill disciplines," said Simone Maltagliati, Brand Manager for Cycling Sport Group Italia, which distributes GTs.