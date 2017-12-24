Boogerd resumes role at Roompot following doping ban

Image 1 of 5 Michael Boogerd plans to direct Team Roompot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Michael Boogerd (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 5 Holland had to wait 20 years for a winner. Michael Boogerd came along in 1999 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Dutchman Michael Boogerd in 2007 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 As did Michael Boogerd (Rabobank). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michael Boogerd will resume his role as a directeur sportif at Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij following the expiry of his belated two-year ban for doping offences during his career as a rider.

In 2013, Boogerd confessed to doping over a ten-year period between 1997 and 2007. A former Dutch champion, Paris-Nice winner and double Tour de France stage winner, Boogerd turned professional with Wordperfect in 1993, which later became Rabobank, and remained in the set-up for the duration of his career.

In January 2016, the UCI announced that it had handed Boogerd – by then a directeur sportif with Roompot – a two-year suspension for his previous doping offences. Boogerd confirmed that he would not appeal the suspension, and the Roompot team pledged "to re-use his knowledge of and love for cycling" once his ban was completed.

Following the expiry of Boogerd's suspension on December 21, Roompot has announced that he is to re-join the management team of the Pro Continental squad for the 2018 season. Boogerd was involved in the development of the squad, and was a directeur sportif on the team for its maiden season in 2015.

"Someone with Michael's knowledge and experience, both positive and negative, coupled with his passion for our sport, is always of added value for our team," said team manager Michael Zijlaard. "The riders who worked with him in his first season as team manager were all very enthusiastic about Boogie's approach. And our partners are fully behind his return."

Boogerd will be present at the presentation of the 2018 Roompot roster in Rotterdam on January 5 before he travels to Calpe for the team's pre-season training camp, where he will again link up with fellow directeurs sportifs Erik Breukink and Jean-Paul van Poppel.

"Obviously, I have followed cycling closely in the past few seasons, although admittedly at a distance," Boogerd said. "I cannot wait to make another contribution to the development of talented men at Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij."