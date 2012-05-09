Boasson Hagen leaves personal trainer to work with Team Sky staff

Image 1 of 4 A focused Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Procycling) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the leader's yellow jersey on the start line. (Image credit: José António Fernandes)

Edvald Boasson Hagen has split with his long-time trainer, at the request of Team Sky. The Norwegian will now work with the team's coaches, most likely former rider Kurt Asle Arvesen and Tim Kerrison.

“There is no drama in this,” Arvesen told procycling.no. “He has had some great years with Mohn, and Sky was happy with him. But the team has built up a good coaching group, and then it is natural that we want more control. Edvald is an important cog in the team and we will use our resources for him.”

The Sky training staff includes Arvesen, Tim Kerrison, Bobby Julich and Rod Ellingworth, with the first two looking to take over Boasson Hagen.

“It is probably mostly me and Tim Kerrison,” Arvesen said. “Tim is one of the best cycling coaches available in the world now.”

Boasson Hagen, who turns 25 next week, has worked with Frederik Mohn for seven years. “I have no problem with this,” Mohn told tv2.no. “Sky is one of the top teams in the world who have the most resources to build a great coaching and support team.”

The highlights for Mohn's time with Boasson Hagen were “the two victories in the Tour de France last year. It was like a dream.”