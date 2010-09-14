Boasson Hagen and LL Sánchez out of Worlds time trial

Image 1 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen enjoys his time on the podium. (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 2 It was a tight battle with Vinokourov but Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) got the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Worlds time trial event in Geelong, Australia, will be raced without the participation of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) and Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne). Both riders have opted out of the race against the clock to focus on the road event.

"I haven't raced a lot with the time trial bike lately. I've decided to concentrate on the road race," explained the young Norwegian to Procycling.no. Boasson Hagen finished 27th in the time trial in Mendrisio last year, 5'28" adrift from race winner Fabian Cancellara.

"I've always competed in the two events, so I don't know if the effects of that were negative or if that was why I felt tired in the road race," the Norwegian time trial champion explained further. Boasson Hagen recently finished second in the GP de Québec and third in the Eneco Tour.

Spaniard Luis León Sánchez has also dropped out of the time trial held on September 30. According to Biciciclismo.com, the national time trial champion of 2008 and 2010 was the favourite selection of the national coach José Luis de Santos, who will now choose the country's two representatives after the Vuelta a España time trial in Peñafiel on Wednesday, September 15.

Sánchez won the Clasica San Sebastian in the beginning of August.