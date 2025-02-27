BMC Teammachine SLR gets an update with new integrated cockpit

BMC has updated its Teammachine SLR road race bike for 2025. New integrated cabling, rather than external cables, is the headline update from the previous generation bike.

BMC’s naming of the Teammachine race bike range is slightly confusing as there are three options.

The Teammachine R, launched in October 2023 and designed with the assistance of Formula One engineering consultancy Red Bull Advanced Technologies, is an aero road bike. Its higher specs come equipped with the one-piece ICS Carbon Aero cockpit.

Then there’s the Teammachine SLR 01, which is BMC’s premium climber’s bike, also a pro-level ride for the Tudor Pro Cycling team. It already has an integrated cockpit, in this case the ICS Carbon Evo.

But below these two sits the Teammachine SLR, the bike we’re interested in, which in its last generation had external cabling and a two-piece cockpit.

Compatible with multiple BMC cockpits

The cabling upgrade provides compatibility with BMC's full range of one-piece and two-piece integrated cockpits (Image credit: BMC)

The new Teammachine SLR’s main claim to improved aerodynamics is complete cable integration across the range. BMC calls it generation 4.5, hinting at the modest changes it's made from the previous bike.

The change to internal routing means that the new bike is compatible with BMC’s cable routing solution and riders can now choose aftermarket between BMC’s full range of ICS one-piece cockpits, including the latest ICS Carbon EVO, the ICS Carbon Aero and the ICS Carbon. Split spacers make it easy to adjust handlebar height.

BMC says that the update improves the Teammachine SLR’s front-end aerodynamics, bringing it closer to the Teammachine SLR 01, although it doesn’t provide numbers.

BMC claims that the geometry and carbon lay-up favour a fast, comfortable ride (Image credit: BMC)

BMC doesn’t explicitly mention any other upgrades, although it says that the Teammachine SLR’s geometry and 63mm trail remain the same as the 2020 Gen 4 bike, which it claims lead to impressive handling when cornering and descending. It says that the six available sizes and customisable component choices allow riders of different heights to ensure an optimum fit.

It also claims that the carbon layup and frame tube profiles help provide vertical compliance and vibration damping for comfort on longer, faster rides. The D-shaped seatpost is supplied as standard in 15mm set-back, but you can also choose 0 or 25mm options aftermarket.

BMC Teammachine SLR specs, weights and prices

The Teammachine SLR Two headlines the range - for now (Image credit: BMC)

BMC claims that the Teammachine SLR weighs around 8kg, as against the top spec Teammachine SLR 01 One’s weight of 6.7kg. That bike costs 13,999 Swiss Francs though, while the priciest Teammachine SLR costs 4,999 Swiss Francs. That's actually a significant price decrease from the equivalent Teammachine SLR Two in the previous generation, which carried a 5,499 Swiss Franc price tag.

The Teammachine SLR’s tyre clearance remains at 30mm, although the frame is claimed to be optimised for 26mm to 28mm tyres.

At launch, you can choose between three models. The Teammachine SLR Two has a Shimano Ultegra mid-compact electronic groupset and BMC’s AR 27 shallow profile alloy wheelset and is priced at $/€4,999 (UK pricing N/A). Claimed weight is 8.0kg.

The Teammachine SLR Three has a Shimano 105 Di2 compact groupset and Shimano PRD23 alloy rims on Shimano hubs and is priced at $/€3,999. Claimed weight is 8.3kg.

Finally, the Teammachine SLR Four has a Shimano 105 12-speed mechanical semi-compact groupset and the same Shimano wheels, with a price of $/€2,999. Claimed weight is 8.5kg.

Where’s the Teammachine SLR One, you ask. It’s due for launch later this year.