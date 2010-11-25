BMC backs new international mountain bike team

Image 1 of 3 Mortiz Milatz celebrates winning the elite men's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 3 Alexandre Moos was the best BMC rider with his 20th place Image 3 of 3 Patrik Gallati (Switzerland) taking third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Already well known as a sponsor of a ProTour road team, BMC is putting its backing behind a new elite mountain bike team. Beginning in January 2011, the BMC Mountain Bike Team will race cross country and marathon major international events.

David Chassot and Alex Moos will manage the new six-man team. Moos is a retired road racer, who will continue his career both in racing marathon events and in directing the new Swiss team.

"It is a gigantic prospect for me to be able to participate in shaping the commitment to mountain biking for BMC. My experience in the professional sport will help the young riders," said Moos, who has raced many off-road events in recent years.

"Our mountain bikes have been on a world-class level for years now. We now wish to support and refine the product development using feedback from the professional cross country sport and naturally to also demonstrate our expertise," said Mike Hürlimann, CEO of BMC. "The BMC Mountain Bike Team is the tip of the iceberg of our long-term commitment to mountain biking.

The bike manufacturer already backs the Swiss Fischer and Texner teams as well as the U23 US Development team. "Whoever rides races on a BMC today should have the prospect, with the right performance, of becoming a professional with us," said Frank Schreiner, Head of Marketing at BMC.

BMC filled out its roster first with riders from its core markets in Switzerland and Germany. German National Champion Moritz Milatz is the most well known mountain bike racer on board with the new team.

"For me, the BMC team is an ideal group with the right background. Living in Freiburg, I am also very close and will be able to integrate myself well," said Milatz. "After my unfortunate injury in 2010, I am truly motivated to give it my all in 2011. The material and the environment couldn't be better."

In addition to the German, Swiss racers Patrik Gallati, Balz Weber and Julien Taramarcaz will also fight for World Cup points. Gallati placed third in both the European Championships and the World Championships 2010 in the Under 23 category and has outstanding prospects as an elite professional. With his commitment to the BMC team, Taramarcaz makes a return to mountain bike racing from the road. He'll also be on the line for cyclo-cross races.

Weber will race marathon events along with Moos. "Marathon also plays an important role for our team, as it is a very important discipline with numerous large events in which we wish to show our presence," said Hürlimann. Weber and Moos will team up at events such as the Cape Epic.

Finally, a young 'cross racer rounds out the team. Yves Corminboef overcame his fight with leukemia over the last two years. "We are very pleased to give Corminboef the chance for a comeback in professional sports as a member of this young team," said Chassot. "In addition to cyclo-cross, Yves will also ride mountain bike races."

The team will race Teamelite 01 and Fourstroke 01 carbon bikes, but will likely also be on other bikes now in development.

