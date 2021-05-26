Bikeperfect online editor required

Bikeperfect are looking for a UK-based editor to lead their excellent editorial team. This rapidly-growing website, launched in 2019, offers the best bike buying advice to help readers get more from their riding, whatever their level. The site has a focus on mountain biking but also covers gravel, e-bikes, bikepacking, and commuting.

The successful candidate will have experience in leading editorial teams, setting strategies and delivering class-leading content that speaks to a wide-ranging audience.

This role is based remotely in the United Kingdom.

Key role responsibilities

Planning and commissioning content as per the content plan and overall strategy.

Ensuring all content has an audience strategy at its heart.

Unearthing and exploring new opportunities for content initiatives based on seasonal patterns, new trends, keyword research or ecommerce opportunities.

Liaising and harmonising with other teams in the business whether that be audience development, affiliates or content hubs.

Reporting against content and audience KPIs set by the business.

Requirements

Proven content team leader.

Excellent online brand development experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proven at detailed, useful analysis.

Decision-making skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Planning and organisational skills.

Excellent time-management.

What will I get in return?

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:

Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)

A share in our success- every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year.

Central office locations with safe working spaces and tonnes of flexibility to work remotely as required.

Discounted digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines.

Annual Future conference – get together with your colleagues to celebrate success and look forward to what's next.

Regular colleague events arranged by our wonderful Community & Culture committees.

Huge opportunities to learn and develop whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues.

We are Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers

We’re Future. We’re 2300 colleagues over 200 brands speaking to 400 million people every month across the globe through websites, events and magazines. We haven’t just survived in 2020, we’ve thrived, increasing our audience share, taking more number one positions, acquiring new businesses and launching new brands.

And we don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

We’ve got an ambitious plan for 2021 that will build on our growth momentum and unlock new opportunities. We’re calling it Future 3.0 and we’re looking for talented people who want to be a part of it.

Inclusion & Diversity

At Future we are passionate about ensuring that as a business, we are continuing to promote diversity and inclusion not just in our recruitment processes, but everything we do.

Future is an equal opportunity employer and we will continue to ensure our recruitment process will be free of bias and our workplaces are inclusive, positive, free of discrimination and respects all backgrounds and beliefs. Our culture is underpinned by our values which will continue to ensure that all applicants, current and future employees are treated with respect and fairness.

We are continuing to be inclusive in our approach to flexible working, ensuring that we are making adjustments where required and providing our employees the tools and support to enable them to grow and flourish in their careers