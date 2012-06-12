BikeNZ PureBlack chasing more success at Tour de Beauce

Image 1 of 5 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) wins the Elite Men’s race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 5 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) leads another break today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Louis Crosby (New Zealand National Team) stretches prior to the start to stage five. Crosby was a member of the four-man breakaway that almost stole the show on stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 5 Michael Torckler (Pure Black Racing) makes his way through the crowds on Dyers Pass Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 5 The break led by Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) has established a lead of one minute and 45 seconds. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

BikeNZ PureBlack Racing, New Zealand’s National Cycling team, will begin the Tour de Beauce in Quebec, Canada on Tuesday.

Director Sportif, John Harris, believes the team is ready to take on the teams such as Team Optum and Equipe Canadienne.

Harris said: "There is plenty of good competition that is going to make it a hard tour, teams from the European division two and local Canadian teams."

The BikeNZ PureBlack Racing team includes five of the team members who have spent the last three months racing in Asia, and will be joined by Taylor Gunman, who has been racing for the BikeNZ PureBlack Racing Under-23 team in Europe.

Gunman is excited to reconnect with the team in Canada saying: "It is sure to be another successful trip, the team is made up of some great riders who are also good mates, making it exciting to travel and compete."

Harris is looking for the team to become a stronger team throughout this tour but does not want them to get too excited.

Harris said: "I want the boys riding hard and strong during Beauce, we need to get them strong again after the three months Asia, the goal for the tour is to have solid rides, take stage wins and not empty our chambers.

"Conditions are looking good and the weather is beautiful, it is going to be a good tour."

This is the second year PureBlack is racing in the Tour de Beauce, with the team picking up a stage win, and a number of top 10 placings in its inaugural appearance.

The team who will be racing in the Tour de Beauce is: Joseph Cooper, Louis Crosby, Taylor Gunman, Michael Torckler, Roman van Uden (Captain), James Williamson.



