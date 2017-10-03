Bevin joins BMC Racing for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Paddy Bevin sitting third wheel in the Cannondale-Drapac train during stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) on stage 5 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Paddy Bevin (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Patrick Bevin has become the fourth signing for BMC Racing after completing a deal to switch to the team in 2018. Bevin joins Simon Gerrans, Jurgen Roelandts and Nathan Van Hooydonck as new members of the American squad for the coming season.

"I wanted to ride for BMC Racing Team as they are one of the premier teams in the world," Bevin said in a press release. "The team's approach is extremely professional, and the attention to detail is already prevalent in all the interactions I have had. I believe I will thrive under this approach and develop as a rider in the coming season.





Though from New Zealand, Bevin has spent much of his career racing for American squads. The 26-year-old raced in the colours of Bissel Pro Cycling Continental team for four seasons, before heading Down Under to ride with the Australian Health.com.au amateur squad for the 2015 season. He spent the following year riding for the New Zealand Avanti team before finally making the step up to WorldTour level with Cannondale-Drapac last year.

Bevin won the New Zealand time trial championships last year, his first event in the green of Cannondale, and went on to race his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España. He was unable to finish due to problems with his knee. He had better luck at his debut Tour de France this July, making it all the way to Paris and helping teammate Rigoberto Urán finish second overall despite a spectacular crash in the opening time trial.

Last month, he was selected to represent New Zealand at the World Championships for the first time. He will be the first rider from the country to race for the BMC Racing squad and will help them in their team time trial ambitions, among other things.

"We are very excited to welcome Patrick Bevin to BMC Racing Team next season," said team manager Jim Ochowicz. "Patrick is a talented rider who has shown great potential in his two years at the UCI WorldTour level, and we believe we can help him to develop further at BMC Racing Team. Patrick will be a great asset when it comes to individual and team time trials, and given the emphasis we place on the discipline, Patrick is a great addition to the team.



