Becca ordered to repay 900,00 euros to Bruyneel

Image 1 of 3 Team owner Flavio Becca with Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: RadioShack-Leopard-Trek) Image 2 of 3 Team manager Johan Bruyneel has finalized Radioshack's 2010 roster. (Image credit: Gregor Brown) Image 3 of 3 The 2013 RadioShack Leopard team was presented in Spain. (Image credit: AFP)

A Luxembourg court has ordered Flavio Becca to pay back the rest of the money he borrowed from Johan Bruyneel in spring 2012 to pay salaries at Team RadioShack-Trek.

Then-team manager Bruyneel lent team owner Becca 1.5 million Euros on March 1, 2012. Since then only 600,000 Euros have been paid back. Bruyneel went to court in Luxembourg about the matter, and now Becca has been order to pay the remaining 900,000 Euros plus interest.

A spokesman for Becca told rtl.lu that the decision would not be appealed but hoped that a private settlement could be reached.

Bruyneel was dismissed by the team after the USADA's “reasoned decision” indicated his role in the Lance Armstrong doping affair.

The RadioShack-Leopard team's future currently hangs in the balance. Radioshack will stop its sponsorship at the end of the season. There have been reports that Becca is trying to sell the WorldTour licence, with Trek interested in taking over as sponsor and building a new team around Fabian Cancellara.

There have also been several reports of non-payment of rider and staff salaries over the last few years. Most recently a number of riders and staff were said to have not been paid in May. Becca denied this to Cyclingnews.

On Wednesday the Radioshack-Leopard team named it's line-up for the Tour de France. Cancellara is not riding, with Andy Schleck named as team leader.