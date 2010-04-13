Batty among members of Trek Canada Mountain Bike Race Team
Ontario-based team to represent Canada at World Cups and World Championships
Formed last season with the intention of fostering young athletes harboring Olympic potential, The Trek Canada Mountain Bike Race Team returns for competition in the major mountain bike races of the 2010 season, including World Cup, Canada Cup, and US Pro XCT events. The team was created by a partnership with Trek Bicycle and Trek Store of Toronto.
Trek Canada's all-Canadian roster consists of 26-year-old Eric Batty, 27-year-old Mical Dyck, 24-year-old Adam Morka, 26-year-old Peter Glassford,and 35-year-old masters competitor Jon Barnes.
Former team member, 21-year-old Emily Batty, the younger sister of Eric Batty, recently moved on when she accepted a position on the Trek World Racing's international-level cross country team.
"We believe that these four elite-level riders have the potential to compete at the World Cup level and are serious Olympic hopefuls," said Mike Hietpas, Canadian Sales Manager at Trek. "The focus for this team will be multiple World Cup events, with a particular emphasis on the World Cup Championship which is being held this year in Monte Sainte Anne, Quebec."
2010 Trek Canada Mountain Bike Race Team
Mical Dyck
Adam Morka
Peter Glassford
Jon Barnes
