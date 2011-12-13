Australian Mountain Bike Series secures new title sponsor

Sid Taberlay in second ahead of Andy Blair in a rock garden (Image credit: Russell Baker)

The Australian National Series has picked up a new title sponsor for the remaining races on its calendar. Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) has partnered with Real Insurance for both the All Mountain Cup and the Gravity Cup events.

The sponsorship continues Real Insurances' support of cycling. It has also been backing the the Real Insurance XCM Series and Real Insurance Summer and Point Score Series' in 2011.

"Having an out of sport Sponsor like Real Insurance gives us enormous confidence in the direction we are taking the sport this season, and more importantly shows that they have confidence in what we are doing," said MTBA Executive Officer, Tony Scott.

"Bringing on Real Insurance as the Naming Rights Partner for the two Cups builds upon the work undertaken in the last two seasons and will enable MTBA and Real Insurance to further build the sport of mountain biking in Australia."

Real Insurance CEO, Clive Mendes said, "We are very excited about the new partnership with MTBA. After our involvement in a very successful XCM Series in 2011, we look forward to being involved in the sport on a National body level as well."

The Real Insurance All Mountain Cup is set up in a stage race format where athletes contest three or four varying cross country type formats over the course of Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. The cumulative time an athlete takes to complete all stages determines the winner; the least time taken wins. The formats on offer in the 2011-2012 All Mountain Cup are Olympic cross country (XCO), cross country time trial (XCT), cross country endurance (XCP) and super D (SD).

The Real Insurance Gravity Cup is a traditional downhill race where athletes travel at speed downhill and along the way negotiate technical features on the trail that are inspiring to watch. The quickest time wins.

In the 2011-2012 Series we have spiced it up a little by having additional ranking points on offer for the timed seeding runs that will be held on Saturday afternoon. The time in these determines the starting position for the Sunday finals. The winner is the athlete that has the fastest time in the finals but for national ranking the points from the seeding races will play a vital part.

2012 Australian Mountain Bike Series dates (remaining events)

January 20-22: All Mountain and Gravity Cups, Mt. Buller

January 28: Four Cross Cup, Kurrajong

January 29: Four Cross Cup, Ebeneezer

February 3-5: Gravity and Four Cross Cups, Stromlo

February 10-12: All Mountain Cup, Stromlo

March 2-4: All Mountain Cup, New Castle

See results for the events which have already happened: the Perth All Mountain Cup and the Thredbo Gravity Cup.