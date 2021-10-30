August Jensen signs with Rally Cycling

Rally Cycling announced signing August Jensen to the team in 2022. The 30-year-old Norwegian arrives to the American outfit from DELKO and will strengthen the team's sprint lead-out next season.

“I’m super stoked and really happy to have signed with Rally,” Jensen said. “I can see the atmosphere from when I have raced against them and they seem like a great group of guys, so I’m really happy to be part of this team.”

Jensen, from Bodø north of the Arctic Circle, joins compatriot and newcomer Kristian Aasvold to the team in 2022, and will reunite with former Riwal Securitas Cycling Team teammate Arvid de Kleijn. Rally Cycling has also announced signing Gage Hecht and Wessel Krul.

“Racing with Arvid and Kristian again should be really fun. Arvid is obviously super fast, and we worked well together in 2020,” Jensen said.

“If you’re a good enough domestique, there will be opportunities in different races. But for me there is no problem as long as the sprinter is doing well, and the team’s being recognised in the pro peloton."

Jensen started racing professionally in 2013 and spent time with teams Oster-Haus, Team Coop, Israel Cycling Academy, Riwal Securitas Cycling Team and DELKO.

Rally Cycling’s long-term performance director Jonas Carney added that Jensen's puncheur, opportunistic and domestique qualities will bring strength to their sprint train.

“August was someone that Arvid had mentioned as a great lead-out rider,” said Carney. “He will bring a good deal of experience to the team, and we’re excited by how his acquisition will bolster our performance in the final kilometers of a race.”