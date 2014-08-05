Athertons to lead British downhill team at UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Image 1 of 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

British Cycling announced the downhill squad selected to represent Great Britain at the upcoming UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway on September 2-7.

World champion Rachel Atherton will have the chance to defend her title and she is joined by Tahnee Seagrave and Manon Carpenter, who will look to continue her impressive 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series form.

Fresh from becoming the 2014 British Downhill National Champion and his first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup win, Josh Bryceland will be joined by former senior world champions, Steve Peat, Danny Hart and Gee Atherton in the men’s event, with four promising young riders also taking part in the junior category.

Speaking on the selection, British Cycling downhill coordinator Will Longden said, "The Hafjell track is a fast and technical one, which is well suited to the team. The squad is one that includes a wealth of experience with seven previous world champions, as well as great potential for the future, which I hope will combine in more world titles and medals for GB downhill riders."

British downhill team for the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men downhill

Gee Atherton

Danny Hart

Josh Bryceland

Sam Dale

Matt Simmonds

Steve Peat

Greg Williamson

Elite women downhill

Rachel Atherton

Manon Carpenter

Tahnee Seagrave

Junior men downhill

Taylor Vernon

Neil Stewart

Drew Carters

Laurie Greenland