Astana riders hit the hoops at team camp - Gallery

Kazakhstani team lay it up with professional players
Before the Astana team riders and staff attended their official team presentation in Kazakhstan, they met up with the country's professional basketball team to try their luck at some hoops. Needless to say, and judging from the skills on display, none of the riders will likely be swapping professions any time soon, but the event produced some fun and interesting photos.