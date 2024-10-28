Astana announce 12th new rider for 2025 as Fausto Masnada joins new-look Chinese-backed team

Italian climber signs a one-year deal to help team in its battle to retain WorldTour status

Fausto Masnada in action during the 2024 Tour of Oman
Fausto Masnada in action during the 2024 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astana Qazaqstan have announced the signing of Fausto Masnada on a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

The Italian joins from Soudal-QuickStep to become Astana's 12th signing for next season, where they'll be fighting to score the points needed to stay in the WorldTour following major investment from Chinese brand XDS Carbon-Tech.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

