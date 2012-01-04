ASO forms partnership with Tour Down Under

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Amaury Sports Organisation has become an associate partner of the Santos Tour Down Under, bring international expertise to the 14th year race.

ASO are most famous for their organisation of the Tour de France, but have in recent years expanded into involvement with international events like the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Beijing.

As part of the newly formed partnership ASO will bundle and sell global broadcasting rights for the Tour Down Under, expanding the race's following to an international audience.

Speaking to the Adelaide Advertiser, Events South Australia general manager Hitaf Rasheed lauded ASO's new association with the race.

"There's no better relationship to have in cycling than the ASO. We're really excited and it's great for our event."

Rasheed also welcomed the opportunity to have Christian Prudhomme at the race who will be in Adelaide for three days as a guest of Events SA.

It is believed the parternship is part of a move by Events SA to solidify their tenure on the Tour Down Under, which a number of other Australian Tourism Boards have expressed interest in, in recent years.

Events SA, currently holds a license for the event until the 2015 season.