Armstrong's girlfriend target of US subpoena

Image 1 of 6 Lance Armstrong was given a special exception to the rules so he could race the 2009 Tour Down Under Image 2 of 6 Lance Armstrong menaced by a specter of his past doping (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Lance Amrstrong suffers through a cold, rainy day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Lance Armstrong on the attack with Thierry Bourguignon at Paris-Nice in 1995. Image 5 of 6 Floyd Landis (Us Postal) time trialing at the Vuelta in 2004 (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Lance Armstrong at the Dauphine in 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The government wants to question Lance Armstrong's domestic partner as part of its civil case against the disgraced cyclist, according to a report in USA Today.

Anna Hansen, the target of the subpoena, is the mother of Armstrong's two youngest children. The former seven-time Tour de France winner, who was stripped of his titles because of PED use, is fighting the subpoena, saying it "appears to have been served only to harass Armstrong and his family," according to the USA Today report.

Hansen was recently summoned to appear next month in the government's case on behalf of the US Postal Service and whistleblower Floyd Landis. Hansen met Armstrong in 2008, four years after the USPS sponsorship ended, his attorneys state.

"Anna knows nothing about events related to the USPS sponsorship," Armstrong's attorney, Sharif Jacob, stated in an e-mail to government attorneys, according to the USA Today report.

But government attorney David Finkelstein replied in an email to Armstrong's legal team that "Ms. Hansen is a fact witness to several issues in this case," according to the USA Today report.

The newspaper also reported that Armstrong's attorneys filed several documents Wednesday that outline his legal team's dispute with the government over the sharing of pretrial evidence.

The government has called into question whether Armstrong has truly turned over all the communications it has requested between himself and journalists.

"We are left to wonder whether, for instance, Armstrong deliberately excluded from his list the email addresses of certain reporters known to be friendly to his cause," Finkelstein wrote to Armstrong's attorney, according to the USA Today report.

The government has sought documents relating to the Vrijman report, which the UCI's CIRC report recently revealed to be an example of the lengths Armstrong and his representatives went to conceal his doping, according to the USA Today report.