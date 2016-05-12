Argon 18 reveal Electron Pro for Danish Olympic track team - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 The Danish team pursuit squad putting the Argon 18 Electron Pro to the test (Image credit: Argon 18) Image 2 of 5 Drapac with race leader Will Clarke early in the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 5 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) takes solo win in Gastown (Image credit: Gastown Grand Prix ) Image 4 of 5 Gastown... (Image credit: Trent Wilson) Image 5 of 5 The Argon 18 Electron Pro bike to be ridden by the Danish team at the Rio Olympics (Image credit: Argon 18)

Argon 18 reveal new track bike for Danish team to be used for 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Canadian bike manufacturer Argon 18 have announced a new track bike, the Electron Pro, to be used at the Rio Olympic Games this August by the Danish track team.

"We are really happy with our partnership with the Danish Cycling Federation," said Gervais Rioux, Argon 18's Founder and President. "Everybody's contribution and the team's expertise were crucial in delivering this project. The riders love their bikes, and that's very important for us. Furthermore, this project also improves our track products offering and consolidates our status as innovative leaders. It's an incredible platform for us."

Denmark won one medal at the London 2012 Olympics, in the omnium with Lasse Norman Hansen who extolled the virtues of the new Electron Pro, explaining "After only two laps on the test bike, I knew that this was the best track bike I had ever ridden."

Hansen and his Stölting Service Group trade teammate Rasmus Christian Quaade will be key riders in Denmark's quest for a team pursuit medal with the later explaining the new bike has been a confidence booster.

"As a rider, being a part of the development of the bike has simply been fantastic. I feel involved and that gives a whole new feeling of commitment. I am confident that we will win medals in Rio," said Quaade.

The Electron Pro was developed by Argon 18 in conjunction with the Danish Cycling Federation to create a stiff yet light frame that features a Danish flag decal on the seattube.

The Danish squad rode Cervelo bikes at the London Games.

Five-man Drapac squad head to Tour of Iran

Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac have named a five-man team for the Tour of Iran this week having recently completed the Tour d'Azerbaïdjan nearby. Out go Brendan Canty and Jason Lowndes from Azerbaïdjan with Peter Koning coming in for Iran.

Having placed 16th in Azerbaïdjan, Nathan Earle will look to lead the team's GC aspirations of the team which contains several riders capable of challenging for stage wins. Bernie Sulzberger provides an option for the sprint finishes while breakaway specialist Will Clarke is sure to continue his aggressive approach to racing. Time trial specialist Peter Konig and new signing Brad Evans complete the team.

The race starts in the North of Iran, in Tabriz, where it then finishes five days later having visited Urmia, Aras, Sarein and Sahand.

Drapac for the 2016 Tour of Iran: Nathan Earle, Will Clarke, Bernie Sulzberger, Peter Koning and Brad Evans.

Gastown Grand Prix recognised with UCI status

Vancouver race, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix , has been awarded UCI for the first time in its history. Started in 1973, the race had a hiatus between 2009 and 2011 with current race sponsor Global Relay reviving the event which has now become Canada's sole UCI recognised criterium.

"We're very pleased to have grown the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix to where it is now officially recognized as a UCI sanctioned race," said Warren Roy, CEO and Founder of Global Relay. "As a global company with most of our clients based in the United States and Europe, adding the UCI's prestigious international brand to one of our community initiatives is a point of pride."

Race director Mark Ernsting added his support for the announcement, adding it is reward for effort.

"Becoming an official UCI race marks another significant milestone in the history of our race," said Ernsting. "As race director, I am proud to have been involved in helping take the race to this next level. I’m also proud of our race organization and the many people at Global Relay who make the race possible, as this UCI endorsement reflects a tremendous amount of hard work on their part."

The Globl Relay Gastown Grand Prix is the centre piece of the BC Superweek, held July 8-17, which offers up over $125,000 in prize money for eight races over the ten days. The other races held in BC Superweek are the Tour de Delta (July 8-10), Giro di Burnaby p/b Appia Development (July 14), PoCo Grand Prix p/b Dominion Lending Centers (July 15), and Steve Nash Fitness World Presents the Tour de White Rock (July 16-17).

Stages announced for 2016 Giro Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc

The organisers of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta, considered one of the key U23 stage races on the calendar, have released details of the five stages that will make up the 2016 edition of the UCI2.2 race. The race will start in Pont-Saint-Martin on July 13, concluding July 17 in Breuil Cervinia.

"During the past weeks we have been able to announce some of the stages, but now the plan is complete," President Riccardo Moret said, "We already knew about the stage abroad and the final one, but now we can confirm the team time trial on the first day of race with the arrival in the village of Montjovet, and the fourth stage from Pontey to the magic valley of Clavalité. These days we are defining the routes, which will be unveiled shortly during the usual press conference."

Won by Robert Power of Orica-GreenEdge last year, the race has attracted some of the best young climbing talent around Astana's Fabio Aru and FDJ's Thibaut Pinot two other recent winners.

2016 Giro Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc:

13/07, Stage 1: Pont-Saint-Martin - Montjovet

14/07, Stage 2: Morillon - Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc

15/07, Stage 3: Quincinetto - Tavagnasco (Piani)

16/07, Stage 4: Pontey - Fenis (Clavalite')

17/07, Stage 5: Valtourneche - Breuil Cervinia