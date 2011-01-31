Arctic Tour of Norway being planned

Thor Hushovd cuts his cake (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Northern Norway is planning its first major international race, the Arctic Tour of Norway. The proposed race was presented last week by organisers, to be run as a national event in 2012 and 2013, then becoming international in 2014. World champion Thor Hushovd expressed his support for the race.

“This is the first step towards an international cycling stage race in northern Norway. This means that we have hired people who can work 100 percent with stage races. The cycling federation is interested, the funding is in place and we have a TV company that will produce the broadcasts,” said managing director Knut Erik Dybdal, according to Harstad Tidende.

The new race would “stretch from Nordland to Finnmark, where the coastal route is an essential part of the program. The riders will be able to live and stay in one place while being transported to the starting line. It is unique," Dybdal said.

Hushovd, of Garmin-Cervelo,was enthusiastic about the project. “I know there are many foreign riders who like Norway and want to go there and see the country. The midnight sun, for example, is world-renowned. I think it would be great for the riders and television viewers," he told TV 2 Sport.