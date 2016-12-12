Aqua Blue Sport to ride Ridley bikes in 2017 - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Aqua Blue Sport will ride Ridley in 2017 (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 2 of 20 A shamrock on the top tube is a hint to the team's heritage (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 3 of 20 Martyn Irvine's bike (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 4 of 20 Ridley's sister company 4ZA will provide components such as stems (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 5 of 20 Fizik bar tape and Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 6 of 20 Giro will provide the team with helmets (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 7 of 20 Aqua Blue Sport will use SRM (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 8 of 20 The team's Ridley Noah SL (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 9 of 20 The team's new bikes match their kits (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 10 of 20 The team will use Schwalbe Pro One tyres (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 11 of 20 Ridley signed a two-year deal with the team (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 12 of 20 A front-on look of the Aqua Blue Sport bike for 2017 (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 13 of 20 The bike is fitted with Shimano Ultegra Dura Ace Di2 (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 14 of 20 The team bike is kitted with look pedals (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 15 of 20 Gold accents on the inside of the forks (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 16 of 20 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 17 of 20 The team is set to use Knight clincher wheels in 35mm, 65mm and 95mm depths (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 18 of 20 A golden shamrock on the Aviee SR5 hub (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 19 of 20 Fizik will supply the team with saddles (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 20 of 20 Flashes of gold adorn the bikes (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport)

Aqua Blue Sport, the new Irish Pro Continental squad, will ride Ridley Bikes from 2017 after signing a two-year deal with the Belgian manufacturer.

The team also confirmed that they will use finishing kit from Ridley’s sister company 4ZA, Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupsets, Fizik saddles, Look pedals, and SRM power metres.

The main bike for the Aqua Blue Sport team will be the Ridley Noah SL, but the team notes that Stefan Denifl has taken the climber’s Helium SLX as his model of choice. The team will also use the time trial model, the Dean Fast.

“We are hugely excited to announce this two-year partnership with Ridley bikes and honoured to be working with a brand that has spent almost 20 years at the forefront of innovation while staying resolutely true to its roots," said Stephen Moore, the team's general manager.

"The Ridley Noah SL, Helium SLX and Dean Fast represent a unique blend – marrying cutting-edge technology and the latest developments in carbon fibre and aerodynamics with the hard-earned experience of professional racing.”

Ridley already sponsors WorldTour squad Lotto-Soudal and recently secured a five-year deal with Marianne Vos’ WM3 Pro Cycling. Aqua Blue Sport is set to be the first fully fledged Irish Pro Continental team, although there have been a number of teams previously registered in Ireland, including Utensilnord-Named and Colnago-CSF Bardiani.

