Aqua Blue Sport to ride Ridley bikes in 2017 - Gallery
Team-issue Noah SL unveiled
Aqua Blue Sport, the new Irish Pro Continental squad, will ride Ridley Bikes from 2017 after signing a two-year deal with the Belgian manufacturer.
The team also confirmed that they will use finishing kit from Ridley’s sister company 4ZA, Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupsets, Fizik saddles, Look pedals, and SRM power metres.
The main bike for the Aqua Blue Sport team will be the Ridley Noah SL, but the team notes that Stefan Denifl has taken the climber’s Helium SLX as his model of choice. The team will also use the time trial model, the Dean Fast.
“We are hugely excited to announce this two-year partnership with Ridley bikes and honoured to be working with a brand that has spent almost 20 years at the forefront of innovation while staying resolutely true to its roots," said Stephen Moore, the team's general manager.
"The Ridley Noah SL, Helium SLX and Dean Fast represent a unique blend – marrying cutting-edge technology and the latest developments in carbon fibre and aerodynamics with the hard-earned experience of professional racing.”
Ridley already sponsors WorldTour squad Lotto-Soudal and recently secured a five-year deal with Marianne Vos’ WM3 Pro Cycling. Aqua Blue Sport is set to be the first fully fledged Irish Pro Continental team, although there have been a number of teams previously registered in Ireland, including Utensilnord-Named and Colnago-CSF Bardiani.
Aqua Blue Sport unveiled their kit for 2017 earlier this month - to take a look at it, click here.
