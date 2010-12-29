Anzà and Pavarin sign for Vacansoleil-DCM

Image 1 of 3 Marcello Pavarin (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 3 Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Giovanni Visconti and ISD teammate Santo Anza celebrate after the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vacansoleil-DCM has announced the arrival of Italian riders Santo Anzà and Marcello Pavarin for the 2011 season. The team also confirmed that Dutchman Wouter Mol has extended his contract for an additional year.

“These riders are capable of racing in different kind of races,” Vacansoleil-DCM manager Daan Luijkx said. “If you look at the current team and possible program the team needs riders who can help out the leaders in the big races. At other moments the riders have to be able to get a result themselves. In 2010 we had 19 out of 23 riders reaching at least one top-3 position, we want to keep that record."

Anzà joins the Dutch squad from Ceramica Flaminia. The Sicilian’s most notable result as a professional was victory in the 2008 Brixia Tour and he also finished 10th in the 2005 Tour of Lombardy. Anzà will be reunited with his erstwhile Ceramica Flaminia teammate Riccardo Riccò at Vacansoleil.

24-year-old Marcello Pavarin rode for Colnago-CSF in 2010 and brings the number of Italian riders in Vacansoleil’s roster up to seven. Both Anzà and Pavarin have signed one-year contracts with their new squad.

Meanwhile, Wouter Mol’s contract extension comes at the end of a mixed year. He impressed in winning the Tour of Qatar in February but the second half of his season was ruined when he contracted the CMV virus.