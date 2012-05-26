Andy Schleck to be awarded with 2010 Tour de France jersey

Image 1 of 3 Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) wins the first mountaintop stage of the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck checks to see how Alberto Contador is faring on the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck will be presented with the yellow jersey as the overall champion of the 2010 Tour de France in a ceremony in Mondorf, Luxembourg on Tuesday.

Schleck, who placed second to Alberto Contador in the Tour nearly two years ago, was promoted to winner after the Spaniard lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in February, when the World Anti-Doping Agency and UCI successfully argued to overturn the decision by the Spanish cycling federation to not punish Contador for testing positive for traces of Clenbuterol.

Contador is currently serving out the balance of his ban and will return to competition in August.

Schleck will be awarded the maillot jaune by race director Christian Prudhomme and Luxembourg's minister of sport, Romain Schneider at 11:30 am, according to AFP.