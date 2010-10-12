Androni Giocattoli team wins the Italian championship
Gianni Savio's team secures a place in the 2011 Giro
The Androni Giocattoli team has won the season-long Campionato Italiano competition and so secured an automatic invitation to the 2011 Giro d'Italia.
The team scored a total of 838 points thanks to consistently taking results in the leading Italian races. The De Rosa-Stac Plastic team was second with 748 points, and Liquigas-Doimo was third with 633 points.
Leading points scorers for the team included Michele Scarponi, who was fourth overall in the Giro d'Italia, Trofeo Laigueglia winner Francesco Ginanni, Sardinian sprinter Alberto Loddo and classics rider Leonardo Bertagnolli.
"It's an important success that we'd like to dedicate to our fans and sponsors. As a team that is based and registered in Italy, we'll be proud to wear the red, white and green scudetto logo on our jersey, even when we're abroad," team manager Gianni Savio said.
"We're building a competitive team for next season that includes well-placed riders in the international rankings. We're enthusiastic for the new season and intend to honour, as we've always done, all the races we ride."
Savio's Androni Giocattoli team is the first team to secure a place in the 2011 Giro d'Italia. The full route of the race will be unveiled in Turin on October 23.
