Androni Giocattoli among three squads not on list for UCI ProTeam status in 2022

A total of 18 men’s teams have applied with the UCI to renew their WorldTeam status for 2022, the UCI announced Tuesday. This is one fewer than 2021 reflecting the absence of Qhubeka NextHash, which was expected with the team experiencing financial problems and missing the UCI’s October 15 deadline to submit an application.

Of the 19 UCI ProTeams from this season, 16 applied to return at the same level next year, including Alpecin-Fenix, which is the leading ProTeam for a second year in a row, and ranked sixth overall in the UCI World Rankings for elite men’s teams.

The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec squad was one of the three missing, with the team – which is set to be called Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli in 2022 after adding a new sponsor – not part of the initial list for a licence for next year. The long-running Italian team raced at the Giro d’Italia as a wild card this year and completed its 2021 season second overall in the Ciclismo Cup after 22 events, finishing just behind UAE Team Emirates.

Another Italian squad, Vini Zabù, was expected to drop down to Continental level and operate as a U23 development team next season while French ProTeam Delko ceased all operations earlier this month and will not race in 2022 due to financial difficulties.

There were no new teams which had completed applications for the upcoming season as first or second division road teams.

Any teams not on the approved list provided by the UCI on Tuesday still have until December to complete the registration process, which would be reviewed by Licence Commission hearings.

Last year the Qhubeka team also missed the application deadline but registered in November, having been saved by a sponsorship deal with clothing brand Assos. The future of the South African squad is still in question.

“Today we are not in a position to submit our initial application for our UCI WorldTour licence for next year to the sport’s governing body. We are actively engaged with potential partners, and our current partners, as we work to secure our future for 2022,” the team said in a post on its website on Friday.

Among the WorldTeam squads, three confirmed new names due to changes in partnerships: Astana-Premier Tech will be Astana Qazaqstan Team, Deceuninck-Quickstep will be QuickStep-AlphaVinyl Team and Team BikeExchange will go by Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

Applicants as UCI WorldTeams

AG2R Citroën Team

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora – Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education – Nippo

Groupama – FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarche – Wanty – Gobert Materiaux

Israel Start-Up Nation

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

Team BikeExchange – Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Applicants as UCI ProTeams