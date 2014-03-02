Amy Cure continues Australia's rainbow success in Colombia at Track Worlds

Image 1 of 4 Amy Cure with the gold medal from winning the women's points race (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 4 Amy Cure on the podium (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 4 Amy Cure poses for the photographers with her rainbow jersey and gold medal (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 4 Amy Cure and the press pack (Image credit: Cycling Australia)

Continuing the success of Australia at the Track World Championships in Cali, Colombia was Tasmania's Amy Cure who won her maiden world title by claiming the women's 25km points race. Cure becomes the second Australian to win the event, following in the footsteps of Kate Bates in 2007.

21-year-old Cure rode a calculated race to accrue 38 points to hand her the win ahead of Germany's Stephanie Pohl and Canada's Jasmin Glaesser.

The rainbow jersey capped off three days of podium appearances for Cure after she took bronze in both the team and individual pursuit events held on day two and three.





Cure also collected another five points after winning the fifth sprint moving her tally to 38 points.





"Taking the lap took a lot longer than I thought it would, but when I finally got on, I just knew I had to sit in for a few sprints and recover," said Cure.



