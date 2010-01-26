Amore & Vita creates Espoir team

Italy's Ivano Fanini (l) strikes at those behind the doping cases of Riccardo Riccò and Emanuele Sella (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Continental team Amore & Vita has decided to create an affiliate reserve team in Spain, which will also be named Amore & Vita. The elite and U23 squad will be based in Granada, Andalucia, and directed by former Saeco professional Ignacio Rodriguez and former Amore & Vita rider José Manuel Carballo.

In tune with the spirit and ethical values of the Italian Amore & Vita team, its Spanish affiliate will focus on clean racing, also welcoming riders that have left behind their ties to doping. The first recruit of the new team will be Adolfo García Quesada, brother of Carlos, who were both linked to Operación Puerto.

The first race of the Italian outfit will be the Tour du Cameroun (UCI Cat. 2.2), taking place in the African country from February 15-26. Long-term objectives include for the squad to become professional and get access to higher-level races.

