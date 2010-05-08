Amgen Tour of California announce rosters

Levi Leipheimer will seed a 4th Tour of California win. (Image credit: Emory Ball)

The Amgen Tour of California announced the 2010 field, with an impressive line-up including seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong and three-time defending champion Levi Leipheimer. The race (May 16-23) will host 16 teams, comprised of 127 riders, from 23 countries.

"We are proud of the powerful and talented group of international and domestic cyclists set to participate in the 2010 Amgen Tour of California," said Andrew Messick, president of AEG Sports.

"From Tour de France champions to Olympic medallists and world champions, this field is one of the best that has ever competed on American soil. The growing reputation of the Amgen Tour of California has resulted in a very accomplished field of cyclists, which should make for a great race."

The field will also include riders from, Team HTC-Columbia, Team Saxo Bank and Garmin-Transitions, who will all be competing to take the title in the overall team competition.

For a complete start list for the Amgen Tour of California click here.

