Amgen continues with Tour of California

The Tour of California will continue under the banner of pharmaceutical giant Amgen for the seventh consecutive year. AEG vice president Kristin Bachochin confirmed the news to Cyclingnews today.

"We are happy and pleased to confirm that Amgen will remain as the title sponsor of the 2012 race," Bachochin said.

Amgen has partnered with the race since its inception, using the race to promote its cancer advocacy initiatives. In conjunction with the race and non-profit partners, Amgen launched the Breakaway from Cancer to promote awareness of resources for cancer patients.

The Amgen Tour of California will begin in Santa Rosa in 2012.