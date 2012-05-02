Amateurs invited to race during Windham World Cup weekend

Image 1 of 5 Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) wins the Windham World Cup with a surge on the last lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 U-23 Men wind their way up Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Gee Atherton (Commencal) on his way to a 0.37-second victory at Windham Mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) wins the Windham World Cup convincingly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 5 Rachel Atherton racing to a win at the Windham World Cup in 2011 (Image credit: Sven Martin)

Professional and amateur cyclists are invited to race with the best athletes from all over the world during the Gravity East Series downhill and Kenda Race the World cross country events taking place at the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on June 30 and July 1 in Windham, New York.

On Saturday, June 30, Gravity East invites professional and category 1-3 cyclists to participate in the downhill event (3:15 pm start time.) For categories, points and entry fees, visit gravityeastseries.com/index.html.

On Sunday, July 1, Kenda's Race the World XC, invites professionals, category 1-3 cyclists and first timers to compete on the same course as World Cup athletes. Races start at 8 am and entry fees range from $25 to $50. The Race the World XC is part of the New York State Mountain Bike Series and the Root 66 Series.

Kids will also have a chance to race on a 1/8 to 1/4 mile loop at the base of Windham Mountain near the lodge. The GNH Lumber Kids' Fun Race is appropriate for children up to age 12. Participants are asked to bring their own bikes. Heats will be broken down by age. The race starts at 12:45 pm on Sunday; there is no entry fee.

Riders are encouraged to register for the cross country, downhill and kids' races by visiting www.racewindham.com (click on non-UCI, and follow instructions at www.bikereg.com). Online registration closes on Friday, June 29, 2012 at 9:00 pm eastern standard time.

Registration entitles racers to participate in all World Cup festivities at Windham Mountain including a Thursday night "Ride the Pond Challenge," a Friday night Block Party on Main Street and live music on Saturday night with bike trials demonstrations and motocross aerial stunt shows.

Unlike most international World Cup venues, there will be no fees charged to enter the venue or the consumer and tech expos. To help defray the tremendous organizing costs and to keep the World Cup in the US, a minimal fee for parking - $10 for an entire carload for one day, or $25 for three days - will be charged.

For more information or to volunteer, visit www.racewindham.com.