Alex Rasmussen trades track racing for road focus

Alex Rasmussen has four world titles to his name on the track, but the Dane will abandon the discipline after the UCI's changes to the Olympic programme eliminated the events in which he excelled.
Twice a world champion in the scratch race and once in the Madison with partner Michael M¯rk¯v, Rasmussen was also part of Denmark's winning pursuit team in 2009, but is unsure he will be a part of the team when the Olympic Games come to London in 2012.
