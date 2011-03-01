AIGCP looks forward to meeting with UCI regarding radio ban

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) wearing his illegal radio at the start of the Trofeo Palma de Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The International Association of Professional Cycling Teams (AIGCP) is pleased that a meeting will take place on Thursday between UCI President Pat McQuaid and rider representatives regarding the race radio ban. While the race radio ban is the topic of immediate discussion, the AIGCP, led by president Jonathan Vaughters, hopes this meeting will lead to further discussions regarding future UCI legislation.

"The AIGCP is happy that the UCI has finally accepted its invitation to begin constructive discussion regarding the use of radio communication in professional cycling," said a press statement today from the AIGCP. "We hope that Thursday's meeting will bring about a compromise that suits all parties and is a catalyst to more productive discussion between the UCI and teams regarding all future legislation in the professional arm of cycling.

"We want to make it clear that the radios are only the most topical issue for the AIGCP, but certainly not the most important. Issues that range from equipment regulations to anti-doping are all of great interest to the teams, and we are equally interested in making our point of view heard on these issues, just as the radios.

"Our stance is that since the teams in cycling, collectively, represent over $400M in annual revenue and over 3000 employees, we are the largest stakeholder in professional cycling and therefore should have a concrete vote on any and all legislation that affects our workplace. Positions on advisory boards are not an acceptable solution for the teams. Only with concrete votes by a elected representatives placed on the UCI's management committee will the teams be appropriately represented in creation and approval of legislation."

The AIGCP believes that by enabling the teams to take an active role in the creation of legislation, actions taken by riders at the Tour de San Luis, the first race of the Challenge Mallorca and the planned protest at Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which ultimately did not occur, regarding the radio ban would be unnecessary as the teams would have played an active role in crafting UCI legislation.

"Our hope is that Thursday's meeting regarding radios will be the first step in a better relationship between the UCI and teams," said the AIGCP. "Additionally we hope that in the future the UCI will be aware, by votes we place, of its largest stakeholder's position in all future legislation.

"Simply put, we hope the UCI will grant us an active role in the governance of the sport we work in. We would be honored and grateful for such a role."