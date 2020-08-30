Adam Yates: I was never going to beat Alaphilippe in that Tour de France sprint

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took a highly credible third place on stage 2 of the Tour de France behind stage winner and new yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe and surprise package Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb).

The trio broke away from the peloton on the final climb of the Col des Quatre Chemins after Alaphilippe and Hirschi had initially broken away before being joined by Yates. The group worked together on the descent into Nice with Yates leading them into the final few hundred metres as the peloton gave chase. In a tense finale, Alaphilippe went early and held off the late challenge from Hirschi, with Yates taking third.

“I just came across to Julian Alaphilippe and Hirschi and then we started working on the descent. There was a block headwind coming into the final and it wasn’t super easy. In the end, I was never going to win the sprint, them too were both faster than me but to come third on stage 2, I’m pretty happy with that,” Yates said at the finish.

The result, including precious bonus seconds, moved Yates into second on GC, although coming into the race his focus was on stage wins after he endured an illness hit summer. When asked if he could have changed tactics in order to win today’s stage, the British climber was realistic with his assessment.

“Maybe if there was another climb or something, but like I said, in a sprint with them two, on this kind of finish, I was always going to end up second or third. All in all, it was a good day.”