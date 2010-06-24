Absalon and Schurter to battle again at Swiss Bike Trophy

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) races toward second place (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

International Mountainbike Race, also known as the Swiss Bike Trophy, in Bern, Switzerland, is set for this weekend, June 26-27. The HC-categorized race has attracted a talented field of World Champions, Olympic Champions and World Cup contenders to the start line. 20 nationals and all continents will be represented.

Olympic Champion Julien Absalon will race World Champion Nino Schurter, European champion Ralph Naef and World Cup stars such as Jose Hermida and Christoph Sauser in the men's cross country.

In the women's race, Olympic Champion Sabine Spitz will take on World Champion Irina Kalentieva.

The pros and amateurs will race cross country on Sunday, June 27. Amateurs can participate in a six-hour race or an uphill time trial the previous day, when kids races and a trials show with Roger Keller will also be held.

For more information, visit www.bernbike.ch.