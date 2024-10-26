A 'point to prove' for Mccarthy at World Championships after recent disqualification

By
published

New Zealand rider overcame recent disqualification for 'hardware malfunction' to win the world title in Abu Dhabi

New Zealand&#039;s Mary Kate McCarthy won the 2024 women&#039;s UCI Cycling Esports World Championships
New Zealand's Mary Kate McCarthy won the 2024 women's UCI Cycling Esports World Championships (Image credit: SWpix)

New Zealand's Mary Kate Mccarthy arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of the World Championships with a point to prove.

After winning in the second round of the Zwift World Series in early October, Mccarthy's authenticity was brought into question. The ensuing communique from the race commissaire annulled her result for a 'hardware malfunction.'

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.