90-year-old pursuit world champion given public warning for anti-doping violation

US Masters champion Carl Grove (Image credit: Twitter)

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that 90-year-old Carl Grove had accepted a public warning for two anti-doping rule violations.

Grove tested positive for epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the prohibited steroid trenbolone, in an in-competition urine sample he provided on July 11, 2018, after setting a world record at the Masters Track National Championships.

While investigating the source of his positive test, it was also determined that a supplement Grove was using prior to July 11, 2018 was contaminated with clomiphene – a drug used to treat fertility problems.

Grove had won the 90-94 age group individual pursuit, setting a new world record 03:06:129. He was the lone competitor in his age group.

During USADA’s investigation into his case, Grove provided information which established that the source of his positive test was considered more likely than not to have been caused by contaminated meat consumed the evening before competing on July 11. Grove had tested negative for prohibited substances during an in-competition test on July 10, 2018.

Grove provided USADA with information about supplements he had used, none of which listed clomiphene or any other prohibited substances on the Supplement Facts label. Detailed analysis subsequently conducted by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed the presence of clomiphene in one of the supplements.

Since his positive sample was collected in-competition, Grove has been disqualified from competitive results obtained on July 11, 2018, the date his sample was collected.

