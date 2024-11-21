2025 Tour of the Alps includes 14,700m of climbing in just 739km and five days of racing

Route revealed in front of Christian Prudhomme and UCI President David Lappartient

Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek) won the 2024 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Tour of the Alps will again be packed with short but intense mountain stages as it winds from Trentino in Italy to Lienz in Austria in late April.

The five-day Tour of Alps is considered a perfect way to prepare for the subsequent Giro d'Italia, with defending champion Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek), Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) riding in 2025. 

