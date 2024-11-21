2025 Tour of the Alps includes 14,700m of climbing in just 739km and five days of racing

The 2025 Tour of the Alps will again be packed with short but intense mountain stages as it winds from Trentino in Italy to Lienz in Austria in late April.

The five-day Tour of Alps is considered a perfect way to prepare for the subsequent Giro d'Italia, with defending champion Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek), Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) riding in 2025.

Trentino is expected to make a formal bid to host the 2031 multi-discipline super UCI World Championships and so the Tour of Alps will highlight the potential of that area as a cycling outdoor destination. Trentino will host cross-country, downhill and Enduro mountain bike World Cup races in 2025.

The Euro-regional Tour of the Alps will be held from April 21-25 next year, starting after the Easter weekend and ending on the Friday before Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Details of the race route were unveiled in Riva del Garda, at the northern top of the lake. The hugely influential AIOCC race organisers association will hold their annual general meeting in Riva del Garda on Friday to discuss the 2026 race calendars, safety and pro cycling reforms, so many of the sports race organisers, including Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme and UCI President David Lappartient, attended the presentation.

The 2025 Tour of the Alps race route includes five stages, covering 739 kilometres, with 14,700 metres of elevation gain. The start is in San Lorenzo Dorsino, to the west of Trento, with subsequent stages taking the race north to Vipiteno-Racines and San Candido, with tough climbs close to the finish of each stage.

The race concludes with two stages in Osttirol. Stage 4 is over 160 kilometres and arguably the hardest of the race, climbing the Anras Oberried, the Tessenberg and Kartitscher Sattel, and the finish in Obertilliach is just seven kilometres from the summit.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 2025 Tour of the Alps ends with a compact but potentially decisive 113-kilometre stage around Lienz, echoing the 2022 edition’s dramatic finale, when Romain Bardet secured the overall victory and Thibaut Pinot finally won a stage despite the pouring rain.

The route map of the 2025 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

The profiles of the 2025 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tour of the Alps)

2025 Tour of the Alps stages

Stage 1 - Monday, April 21 San Lorenzo Dorsino-San Lorenzo Dorsino (143km, 2,600m elevation gain)

Stage 2 - Tuesday, April 22 Mezzolombardo-Sterzing-Ratschings/Vipiteno-Racines (178km, 3,750m)

Stage 3 - Wednesday, April 23 Sterzing-Ratschings/Vipiteno-Racines-Innichen/San Candido (145km, 2,750m)

Stage 4 - Thursday, April 24 Sillian-Obertilliach (160km, 3,200m)

Stage 5 - Friday, April 25 Lienz-Lienz (113km, 2,400m)