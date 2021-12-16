2022 Vuelta a España route to start low and end high with seven mountain stages
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Organisers reveal a challenging route for Spanish Grand Tour
Organisers of the Vuelta a España unveiled the 2022 route at the Palacio Municipal – IFEMA in Madrid on Thursday, adding upon the already announced start in Utrecht in the Netherlands.
The 77th edition of the event will begin on August 19 and conclude on September 11. It will feature three opening days in the Netherlands, beginning with a 23.2km team time trial in Utrecht.
The event will feature one individual time trial held on stage 10 across 31.1km between Elche and Alicante, seven mountain stages, four mid-mountain stages, six flat stages and two flat stages with high-altitude finales.
The start in Utrecht had been planned for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made those stages impossible, and the race was instead held as an 18-stage Grand Tour held entirely within Spanish borders.
Now with the 2022 start on the calendar, Utrecht will finally complete its unique record of hosting foreign stages of each of the three Grand Tours, having held the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2015 and a stage finish of the Giro d'Italia when the race started in Amsterdam in 2010.
More to follow...
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. Apart from working for Cyclingnews.com, he is also the cycling correspondent for The Independent and The Independent on Sunday.
