2020 Vuelta a España stage 1 highlights - Video

The condensed 2020 Vuelta a España started with a bang in the Basque Country on Tuesday, where last year's winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the summit stage victory from a select group to reclaim the red jersey he won in 2019.

Roglič got the better of 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz (Ineos) atop the category 1 Alto de Arrate in one of the hardest opening stages of a Grand Tour in history.

Only eight riders remained in the leading group in the closing kilometre after Roglič's teammate Sepp Kuss and EF Pro Cycling's Hugh Carthy took turns attacking on the climb.

Roglič bided his time and put in a blistering surge with one kilometre to go to take out the stage victory and the lead of the race by five seconds over Carapaz, with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) slotting into third at seven seconds.

