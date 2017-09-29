2017 Tour of Turkey teams confirmed

Image 1 of 5 The fans cheer on the riders during the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Turkish flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Turkish flash roadside at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The Turkish flag is a common sight at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Turkish flag shades Tour of Turkey race leader Kristijan Durasek in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The organisers of the Tour of Turkey have announced the 13 teams for the 2017 edition of the race. This year is the first that the Tour of Turkey will be fun at WorldTour level but has struggled to attract teams from the top tier.

The WorldTour will be represented by Astana Pro Team, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates as Cyclingnews previously reported.

The bulk of the teams for the six-stage 10-15 October race come from the Pro-Continental ranks. José Gonçalves won the race last year, when it was run at 2.HC level, with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and the Spanish team will return in 2017. However, as Gonçalves has moved to the Katusha-Alpecin squad, he won't be able to defend his title.

Also from the Pro-Continental ranks are Italian squads Androni Giocattoli, Bardiani CSF and Wilier Triestina. There is Polish representation from CCC Sprandi Polkowice, with a team each from Russia, Gazprom - Rusvelo, Brasil with Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team and Belgium's WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect.

There will also be a Turkish national team in attendance.

Due to security concerns within Turkey, WorldTour teams LottoNL-Jumbo and Lotto Soudal both publicly stated they would not be taking part in the 2017 edition of the race. The country is currently in a state of emergency' with a high risk of terror attacks.

Held in April in recent years, the race was pushed into its October slot for 2017 and appears likely to retain its place on the calendar for 2018. However, under UCI rules if new WorldTour events do not attract 10 WorldTour team, the race will lose its status. Cyclingnews understands the race likely to be downgraded back to 2.HC status anyway from 2018.

The 2017 Tour of Turkey starts with a 178km stage from Alanya to Kemer, and follows the coastline for the following four stages before a final circuit race in Istanbul.

2017 Tour of Turkey teams

Astana Pro Team

Bora-Hansgrohe

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Androni Giocattoli

Bardiani CSF

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Gazprom - Rusvelo

Soul Brasil Pro Cycling Team

WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect

Wilier Triestina

Turkish National Team