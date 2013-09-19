2014 Giro d'Italia to include a 46km time trial in Barolo wine country

Image 1 of 5 British time trial champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is crowned the 2013 Giro d'Italia winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 The profile of the 2014 Giro d'Italia stage from Barbaresco to Barolo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 5 The map of the time trial stage of the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 5 Peloton rolls through Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

RCS Sport, the organisers of the Giro d'Italia, has presented the key 46km individual time trial stage of the 2014 race between Barbaresco and Barolo in the Langhe wine region of Piemonte.

Marco Gobbi Pansana, the head of marketing at RCS Sport Cycling presented the details of the stage with Alberto Cirio, the sports councilor for the Piemonte region and Pier Bergonzi of Gazzetta dello Sport during the Interbike show in Las Vegas.

RCS Sport also presented the final two Gran Fondo Giro d'Italia rides that will be held in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles) on November 3 and in Miami on November 10. They are the final events of the five-event series after rides at the Sea Otter Classic a Monterrey, the Five Boro of New York event in May and then in Pasadena in June.

A time trial through the vineyards

The 46.4km Giro d'Italia time trial will be raced on Thursday May 22 next year.

The time trial is largely flat with a short late climb and descent before a rise up to the centre of Barolo. The route passes through the main valley that connects the two famous wine towns, with the vineyards of the area creating a stunning backdrop for he race against the clock.

The 2014 Giro will start in Belfast, Northern Ireland with other stages to Armagh and Dublin before a transfer by plane back to Italy.

The race is expected to start in Bari, in the heel of the Italian peninsular, before heading north via Tuscany to remember the 100th anniversary of the birth of Gino Bartali, tackle the Carpegna climb in Emilia Romagna to remember Marco Pantani and then head east to the Piemonte region for the time trial.

RCS Sport has already announced that the race will end with a mountain finish on the step climb of Monte Zoncolan in the north-eastern of Italy, with the ace ending in Trieste on Sunday June 1. Alex Dowsett (Movistar) won the key time trial stage in this year's Giro d'Italia, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) taking overall victory.

The full route of the 2014 Giro d'Italia will be presented on Monday October 7 in Milan, the day after Il Lombardia, the last major one-day Classic of the season.

