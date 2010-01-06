2010 British Downhill Series launched
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
National series gets new name and UCI points
Organizers officially launched the 2010 British Downhill Series (BDS) on Tuesday. The national-level series offers UCI world ranking points, 10,000 pounds in prize money and 15,000 pounds worth of prizes.
With the new decade comes a new name for the series. It was previously knows as the "NPS" or "National Points Series".
Though organizers have not confirmed any particular riders yet, they have invited current World Champion Steve Peat, Dan and Gee Athertons, Greg Minaar, Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland.
The series will kick off on April 10-11 in Rheola in South Wales. Other rounds follow in May, June, August, and the final is set for September 25-26 in Caersws, Wales.
British Downhill Series
April 10-11: Round 1 - Rheola, South Wales
May 8-9: Round 2 - Fort William, Scotland
June 26-27: Round 3 - Llangollen, Wales
August 7-8: Round 4- Moelfre, Wales
September 25-26: Round 5 (Finals) - Caersws, Wales
For more information, visit www.BritishDownhillSeries.com.
