2010 British Downhill Series launched

Image 1 of 3 2009 NPS female elite overall winner Helen Gaskell (Team Gaskell Racing) (Image credit: British Downhill Series) Image 2 of 3 2009 NPS Youth overall winner Lewis Buchanan (Team Empire Cycles) (Image credit: British Downhill Series) Image 3 of 3 2009 NPS Elite overall winner Tom Deacon (Team 2stage Bikes) (Image credit: British Downhill Series)

Organizers officially launched the 2010 British Downhill Series (BDS) on Tuesday. The national-level series offers UCI world ranking points, 10,000 pounds in prize money and 15,000 pounds worth of prizes.

With the new decade comes a new name for the series. It was previously knows as the "NPS" or "National Points Series".

Though organizers have not confirmed any particular riders yet, they have invited current World Champion Steve Peat, Dan and Gee Athertons, Greg Minaar, Brendan Fairclough and Josh Bryceland.

The series will kick off on April 10-11 in Rheola in South Wales. Other rounds follow in May, June, August, and the final is set for September 25-26 in Caersws, Wales.

British Downhill Series

April 10-11: Round 1 - Rheola, South Wales

May 8-9: Round 2 - Fort William, Scotland

June 26-27: Round 3 - Llangollen, Wales

August 7-8: Round 4- Moelfre, Wales

September 25-26: Round 5 (Finals) - Caersws, Wales

For more information, visit www.BritishDownhillSeries.com.