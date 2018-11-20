Trending

10 questions for Greg Van Avermaet

Flanders Classics quizzes Olympic champion on his goals

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the start line in Quebec

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Greg Van Avermaet watches on

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)
Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet in the breakaway during stage 10 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet's 2018 season might not have measured up to 2017 in terms of his victory tally, but the Belgian still enjoyed an eight-day spell in the lead of the Tour de France. But given the chance, Van Avermaet would trade that honour for a victory in his home Monument, the Tour of Flanders.

The organisers of the Tour of Flanders, Flanders Classics, posted a quick 10-question interrogation of Van Avermaet on Twitter in which the Olympic champion says he would rather win the UCI Road World Championships when they come to Belgium in 2021 than extend his Olympic road race title. Given the severity of the course in Tokyo, which should favour pure climbers over Classics specialists, that is a more realistic goal.

Van Avermaet is also asked which is the better achievement - winning the Worlds as a 38-year-old, as Alejandro Valverde did in Austria - or winning three times in a row like Peter Sagan, which course he prefers - the old Omloop het Nieuwsblad or the new one, and which was his best Flanders Classic victory, among other questions.

Most importantly, does he prefer the florescent orange of new title sponsor CCC or the salmon coloured jersey of the RCS Anderlecht football team. Find out by watching the video below.