World Championships: Which is the best national jersey? - Poll

Vote for your favourite national jersey from the past three decades

Image 1 of 22

Vote for your favourite national jersey

Vote for your favourite national jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Marianne Vos recovers after the 2010 World Championships

Marianne Vos recovers after the 2010 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 22

Slovakia's Peter Velits wins the U23 World Championships in 2007

Slovakia's Peter Velits wins the U23 World Championships in 2007
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 22

Paolo Bettini wins the 2007 World Championships for Italy

Paolo Bettini wins the 2007 World Championships for Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 22

Miguel Indurain (Spain) at the 1995 World Championships

Miguel Indurain (Spain) at the 1995 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 22

Erik Zabel (left) represents Germany in 2004

Erik Zabel (left) represents Germany in 2004
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 22

Chris Boardman won silver in the time trial at the 1997 World Championships

Chris Boardman won silver in the time trial at the 1997 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 22

Sean Kelly (green jersey) represents Ireland during the 1986 World Championships

Sean Kelly (green jersey) represents Ireland during the 1986 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 22

Bernard Hinault during the 1986 World Championships in Denver, Colorado

Bernard Hinault during the 1986 World Championships in Denver, Colorado
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 22

Uran wore the 2012 Colombia jersey while winning a silver medal during the London Olympics

Uran wore the 2012 Colombia jersey while winning a silver medal during the London Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 22

Thor Hushovd wins in the Norwegian jersey in 2010

Thor Hushovd wins in the Norwegian jersey in 2010
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 22

Alexey Lutsenko wins the U23 race for Kazakhstan in 2012

Alexey Lutsenko wins the U23 race for Kazakhstan in 2012
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 22

Greg LeMond wears the US colours to victory at the 1989 championships in Chambéry

Greg LeMond wears the US colours to victory at the 1989 championships in Chambéry
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 22

Dimitri Konyshev during the 1989 World Championships

Dimitri Konyshev during the 1989 World Championships
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 22

Laszlo Bodrogi during the 2007 time trial in Stuttgart

Laszlo Bodrogi during the 2007 time trial in Stuttgart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

Fabian Cancellara had plenty of wins in the black shorts and red/white jersey of Switzerland

Fabian Cancellara had plenty of wins in the black shorts and red/white jersey of Switzerland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

Tom Boonen wears the iconic Belgian colours to third place in 2016

Tom Boonen wears the iconic Belgian colours to third place in 2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

Greipel signs on ahead of the road race in 2016

Greipel signs on ahead of the road race in 2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

Luis Leon Sanchez in Spanish colours during the 2010 championships

Luis Leon Sanchez in Spanish colours during the 2010 championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 22

Michael Matthews in the Australian colours wins the U23 race ahead of Degenkolb and Phinney

Michael Matthews in the Australian colours wins the U23 race ahead of Degenkolb and Phinney
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 22

Uenia Fernandes Da Souza represents Brazil in 2013

Uenia Fernandes Da Souza represents Brazil in 2013
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the 2014 World Championships road race

Michal Kwiatkowski wins the 2014 World Championships road race
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships are one of the few occasions elite cyclists swap out their trade team jerseys for their national colours, a special occasion even for some of the most successful cyclists in the sport.

Below we take a look at some of the best jerseys from as far back as 1986 to some from more recent editions.

Many nations will retain an iconic design year-on-year, with Belgium's Driekleur tricot rarely moving away from the baby blue main body.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at each jersey and vote for your favourite from the grid below. Let us know in the comments below if we've missed any of your favourites.