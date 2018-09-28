World Championships: Which is the best national jersey? - Poll

Image 1 of 22 Vote for your favourite national jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Marianne Vos recovers after the 2010 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Slovakia's Peter Velits wins the U23 World Championships in 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Paolo Bettini wins the 2007 World Championships for Italy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Miguel Indurain (Spain) at the 1995 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Erik Zabel (left) represents Germany in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Chris Boardman won silver in the time trial at the 1997 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Sean Kelly (green jersey) represents Ireland during the 1986 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 Bernard Hinault during the 1986 World Championships in Denver, Colorado (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Uran wore the 2012 Colombia jersey while winning a silver medal during the London Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 22 Thor Hushovd wins in the Norwegian jersey in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 22 Alexey Lutsenko wins the U23 race for Kazakhstan in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 22 Greg LeMond wears the US colours to victory at the 1989 championships in Chambéry (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 22 Dimitri Konyshev during the 1989 World Championships (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 22 Laszlo Bodrogi during the 2007 time trial in Stuttgart (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Fabian Cancellara had plenty of wins in the black shorts and red/white jersey of Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Tom Boonen wears the iconic Belgian colours to third place in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Greipel signs on ahead of the road race in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Luis Leon Sanchez in Spanish colours during the 2010 championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Michael Matthews in the Australian colours wins the U23 race ahead of Degenkolb and Phinney (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza represents Brazil in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Michal Kwiatkowski wins the 2014 World Championships road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI Road World Championships are one of the few occasions elite cyclists swap out their trade team jerseys for their national colours, a special occasion even for some of the most successful cyclists in the sport.

Below we take a look at some of the best jerseys from as far back as 1986 to some from more recent editions.

Many nations will retain an iconic design year-on-year, with Belgium's Driekleur tricot rarely moving away from the baby blue main body.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at each jersey and vote for your favourite from the grid below. Let us know in the comments below if we've missed any of your favourites.