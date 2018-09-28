World Championships: Which is the best national jersey? - Poll

Image 1 of 22
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos recovers after the 2010 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Slovakia's Peter Velits wins the U23 World Championships in 2007
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paolo Bettini wins the 2007 World Championships for Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Miguel Indurain (Spain) at the 1995 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erik Zabel (left) represents Germany in 2004
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Boardman won silver in the time trial at the 1997 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sean Kelly (green jersey) represents Ireland during the 1986 World Championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bernard Hinault during the 1986 World Championships in Denver, Colorado
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Uran wore the 2012 Colombia jersey while winning a silver medal during the London Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Thor Hushovd wins in the Norwegian jersey in 2010
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexey Lutsenko wins the U23 race for Kazakhstan in 2012
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg LeMond wears the US colours to victory at the 1989 championships in Chambéry
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Dimitri Konyshev during the 1989 World Championships
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Laszlo Bodrogi during the 2007 time trial in Stuttgart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabian Cancellara had plenty of wins in the black shorts and red/white jersey of Switzerland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Boonen wears the iconic Belgian colours to third place in 2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Greipel signs on ahead of the road race in 2016
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Luis Leon Sanchez in Spanish colours during the 2010 championships
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Matthews in the Australian colours wins the U23 race ahead of Degenkolb and Phinney
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Uenia Fernandes Da Souza represents Brazil in 2013
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michal Kwiatkowski wins the 2014 World Championships road race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The
UCI Road World Championships are one of the few occasions elite cyclists swap out their trade team jerseys for their national colours, a special occasion even for some of the most successful cyclists in the sport.
Below we take a look at some of the best jerseys from as far back as 1986 to some from more recent editions.
Many nations will retain an iconic design year-on-year, with Belgium's Driekleur tricot rarely moving away from the baby blue main body.
Many nations will retain an iconic design year-on-year, with Belgium's Driekleur tricot rarely moving away from the baby blue main body.