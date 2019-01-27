Trending

Vuelta a San Juan 2019 Start List

UCI 2.1 race runs from January 27 through February 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Medellin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Oscar Sevilla (Esp)
2Weimar Roldan (Col)
3Robigzon Oyola (Col)
4Cesar Paredes (Col)
5Fabio Duarte (Col)
6Cristhian Montoya (Col)

Bora-Hansgrohe
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk)
12Sam Bennett (Irl)
13Felix Grobschartner (Aut)
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
16Erik Baska (Svk)

Deceuninck-QuickStep
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
22Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
23Alvaro Hodeg (Col)
24Iljo Keisse (Bel)
25Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
26Petr Vakoc (Cze)

Lotto Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Jelle Wallays (Bel)
32Stan Dewulf (Bel)
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
34Nikolas Maes (Bel)
35Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
36Tiesj Benoot (Bel)

Movistar Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Nairo Quintana (Col)
42Jorge Arcas (Esp)
43Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
44Winner Anacona (Col)
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
46Carlos Barbero (Esp)

UAE Team Emirates
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Fernando Gaviria (Col)
52Simone Consonni (Ita)
53Valerio Conti (Ita)
54Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
55Oliviero Troia (Ita)
56Tom Bohli (Sui)

Dimension Data
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Mark Cavendish (GBr)
62Bernhard Eisel (Aut)
63Gino Mader (Sui)
64Rasmus Tiller (Nor)
65Julien Vermote (Bel)
66Danilo Wyss (Sui)

Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Manuel Belletti (Ita)
72Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
73Miguel Florez (Col)
74Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
75Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Sergio Pardilla (Esp)
82Nelson Soto (Col)
83Cristian Rodriguez (Esp)
84Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
85Jon Irisarri (Esp)
86Julen Amezqueta (Esp)

Israel Cycling Academy
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Rudy Barbier (Fra)
92Matthias Brändle (Aut)
93Conor Dunne (Irl)
94Omer Goldstein (Isr)
95Riccardo Minali (Ita)
96Hamish Schreurs (NZl)

Nippo Vinia-Fantini-Faiz
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Ruben Acosta (Col)
102Damiano Cima (Ita)
103Imerio Cima (Ita)
104Hideto Nakane (Jpn)
105Alejandro Osorio (Col)
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita)

Neri-Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
112Luca Pacioni (Ita)
113Dayer Quintana (Col)
114Simone Velasco (Ita)
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita)

Biesse Carrera
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Alberto Amici (Ita)
122Tommaso Bramati (Ita)
123Raul Colombo (Ita)
124Filippo Conca (Ita)
125Giovanni Pedretti (Ita)
126Michel Piccot (Ita)

Beltramitsa Hoppla PF
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Ottavio Dotti (Ita)
132Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita)
133Matteo Furlan (Ita)
134Matus Stocek (Svk)
135Wilson Pena (Col)
136Sebastian Castaño (Col)

Sporting Tavira
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Tiago Machado (Por)
142Alejandro Marque (Esp)
143José Mendes (Por)
144Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)
145Nicola Toffali (Ita)
146Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita)

Start Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Freddy Gonzales (Bol)
152Bernardo Leon (Bol)
153Oscar Bazan (Arg)
154Eduardo Villanueva (Arg)
155Rene Corella (Mex)
156Ignacio Espinoza (Chi)

A.C.A Virgen de Fatima
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Ricardo Escuela (Arg)
162Luciano Montivero (Arg)
163Leandro Velardez (Arg)
164Adrian Richeze (Arg)
165Daniel Zamora (Arg)
166German Tivani (Arg)
167Oscar Gomez (Arg)

Asociacon Civil Mardan
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)
172Francisco Monte (Arg)
173Laureano Rosas (Arg)
174Emiliano Contreras (Arg)
175Guillermo Brunetta (Arg)
176Dario Diaz (Arg)
177Leandro Messineo (Arg)

Municipalidad de Pocito
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Daniel Diaz (Arg)
182Gerardo Tivani (Arg)
183Hector Lucero (Arg)
184Ruben) Rojas (Arg)
185Enzo Moyano (Arg)
186Jose Reyes (Arg)
187Juan Melivillo (Arg)

Municipalidad de Rawson
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg)
192Kevin Castro (Arg)
193Facundo Cattapan (Arg)
194Pedro Gordillo (Arg)
195Gabriel Juarez (Arg)
196Higiño Lucero (Arg)
197Mauricio Graziani (Arg)

Argentina
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Ruben Ramos (Arg)
202Sebastian Cianci (Arg)
203Jairo Rios (Arg)
204Jose Martinez (Arg)
205Agustin Fraysse (Arg)
206Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)
207Victor Arroyo (Arg)

Brasil
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Andre Gohr (Bra)
212Magno Do Prado (Bra)
213Luiz Morosini (Bra)
214Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra)
215Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)
216Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra)

Chile
#Rider Name (Country) Team
221Diego Ferryra (Chi)
222Felipe Peñaloza (Chi)
223Antonio Cabrera (Chi)
224Cristopher Mansilla (Chi)
225Ricardo Paredes (Chi)
226Edison Bravo (Chi)

Cuba
#Rider Name (Country) Team
231Pedro Portuondo (Cub)
232Felix Nodarse (Cub)
233Emilio Perez (Cub)
234Yans Carlos Arias (Cub)
235Alejandro Parra (Cub)
236Leandro Marcos (Cub)

Mexico
#Rider Name (Country) Team
241Miguel Alvarez (Mex)
242Eduardo Corte (Mex)
243Efren Santos (Mex)
244Ignacio Prado (Mex)
245Orlando Garibay (Mex)
246Luis Villalobos (Mex)

Peru
#Rider Name (Country) Team
251Alonso Gamero (Per)
252Royner Navarro (Per)
253Alain Quispe (Per)
254André Gonzáles (Per)
255Renato Tapia (Per)
256Cesar Garate (Per)

Uruguay
#Rider Name (Country) Team
262Diego Jamen (Uru)
262Diego Rodriguez (Uru)
263Robert Mendez (Uru)
264Anderson Maldonado (Uru)
265Antonio Fagundez (Uru)
266Nahuel Soares (Uru)