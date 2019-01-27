Vuelta a San Juan 2019 Start List
UCI 2.1 race runs from January 27 through February 3
Vuelta a San Juan 2019 Start List
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Esp)
|2
|Weimar Roldan (Col)
|3
|Robigzon Oyola (Col)
|4
|Cesar Paredes (Col)
|5
|Fabio Duarte (Col)
|6
|Cristhian Montoya (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk)
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl)
|13
|Felix Grobschartner (Aut)
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|16
|Erik Baska (Svk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|22
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
|23
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col)
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel)
|25
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg)
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel)
|32
|Stan Dewulf (Bel)
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel)
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel)
|35
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel)
|36
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Nairo Quintana (Col)
|42
|Jorge Arcas (Esp)
|43
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu)
|44
|Winner Anacona (Col)
|45
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|46
|Carlos Barbero (Esp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Fernando Gaviria (Col)
|52
|Simone Consonni (Ita)
|53
|Valerio Conti (Ita)
|54
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita)
|55
|Oliviero Troia (Ita)
|56
|Tom Bohli (Sui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|62
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut)
|63
|Gino Mader (Sui)
|64
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor)
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel)
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Sui)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Manuel Belletti (Ita)
|72
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|73
|Miguel Florez (Col)
|74
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita)
|75
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Sergio Pardilla (Esp)
|82
|Nelson Soto (Col)
|83
|Cristian Rodriguez (Esp)
|84
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita)
|85
|Jon Irisarri (Esp)
|86
|Julen Amezqueta (Esp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Rudy Barbier (Fra)
|92
|Matthias Brändle (Aut)
|93
|Conor Dunne (Irl)
|94
|Omer Goldstein (Isr)
|95
|Riccardo Minali (Ita)
|96
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Ruben Acosta (Col)
|102
|Damiano Cima (Ita)
|103
|Imerio Cima (Ita)
|104
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn)
|105
|Alejandro Osorio (Col)
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|112
|Luca Pacioni (Ita)
|113
|Dayer Quintana (Col)
|114
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Alberto Amici (Ita)
|122
|Tommaso Bramati (Ita)
|123
|Raul Colombo (Ita)
|124
|Filippo Conca (Ita)
|125
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita)
|126
|Michel Piccot (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Ottavio Dotti (Ita)
|132
|Tommaso Fiaschi (Ita)
|133
|Matteo Furlan (Ita)
|134
|Matus Stocek (Svk)
|135
|Wilson Pena (Col)
|136
|Sebastian Castaño (Col)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Tiago Machado (Por)
|142
|Alejandro Marque (Esp)
|143
|José Mendes (Por)
|144
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus)
|145
|Nicola Toffali (Ita)
|146
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Freddy Gonzales (Bol)
|152
|Bernardo Leon (Bol)
|153
|Oscar Bazan (Arg)
|154
|Eduardo Villanueva (Arg)
|155
|Rene Corella (Mex)
|156
|Ignacio Espinoza (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg)
|162
|Luciano Montivero (Arg)
|163
|Leandro Velardez (Arg)
|164
|Adrian Richeze (Arg)
|165
|Daniel Zamora (Arg)
|166
|German Tivani (Arg)
|167
|Oscar Gomez (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Leonardo Rodriguez (Arg)
|172
|Francisco Monte (Arg)
|173
|Laureano Rosas (Arg)
|174
|Emiliano Contreras (Arg)
|175
|Guillermo Brunetta (Arg)
|176
|Dario Diaz (Arg)
|177
|Leandro Messineo (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Daniel Diaz (Arg)
|182
|Gerardo Tivani (Arg)
|183
|Hector Lucero (Arg)
|184
|Ruben) Rojas (Arg)
|185
|Enzo Moyano (Arg)
|186
|Jose Reyes (Arg)
|187
|Juan Melivillo (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Sergio J. Aguirre (Arg)
|192
|Kevin Castro (Arg)
|193
|Facundo Cattapan (Arg)
|194
|Pedro Gordillo (Arg)
|195
|Gabriel Juarez (Arg)
|196
|Higiño Lucero (Arg)
|197
|Mauricio Graziani (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Ruben Ramos (Arg)
|202
|Sebastian Cianci (Arg)
|203
|Jairo Rios (Arg)
|204
|Jose Martinez (Arg)
|205
|Agustin Fraysse (Arg)
|206
|Maximiliano Navarrete (Arg)
|207
|Victor Arroyo (Arg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Andre Gohr (Bra)
|212
|Magno Do Prado (Bra)
|213
|Luiz Morosini (Bra)
|214
|Wolfgang Hipolito (Bra)
|215
|Alessandro Ferreira (Bra)
|216
|Lauro Cesar Mouro (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|221
|Diego Ferryra (Chi)
|222
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chi)
|223
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi)
|224
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi)
|225
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi)
|226
|Edison Bravo (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|231
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub)
|232
|Felix Nodarse (Cub)
|233
|Emilio Perez (Cub)
|234
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub)
|235
|Alejandro Parra (Cub)
|236
|Leandro Marcos (Cub)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|241
|Miguel Alvarez (Mex)
|242
|Eduardo Corte (Mex)
|243
|Efren Santos (Mex)
|244
|Ignacio Prado (Mex)
|245
|Orlando Garibay (Mex)
|246
|Luis Villalobos (Mex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|251
|Alonso Gamero (Per)
|252
|Royner Navarro (Per)
|253
|Alain Quispe (Per)
|254
|André Gonzáles (Per)
|255
|Renato Tapia (Per)
|256
|Cesar Garate (Per)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|262
|Diego Jamen (Uru)
|262
|Diego Rodriguez (Uru)
|263
|Robert Mendez (Uru)
|264
|Anderson Maldonado (Uru)
|265
|Antonio Fagundez (Uru)
|266
|Nahuel Soares (Uru)
