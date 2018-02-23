Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 18 Internal gear cable routing enters through the head of the top tube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 18 Bottles come from Italian brand Elite and are secured with their Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 18 Prologo provide the handlebar tape for the Bahraini team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 18 Exluding the SRM crankset, Bahrain-Merida are using full Dura-Ace groupsets (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 18 A look at Nibali's SRM Origin crankset, fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 18 Bahrain-Merida use Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 18 Vincenzo Nibali opts to run satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 18 The brake cable end crimps have also received a golden touch (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 18 A look at the front end of Nibali's Merida (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 18 Nibali runs an FSA OS-99 stem (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 18 Each Bahrain-Merida rider has a gold SRM PC-8 head unit to accompany their power meter (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 For 2018, Bahrain-Merida have switched from metallic blue to black coloured bikes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 The Scultura is paired with Fulcrum Speed 40T wheels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 A close look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur and Dura-Ace R9100 chain (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 Nibali runs Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 An SRM Speed Sensor magnet is attached to the spoke with the sensor on the fork leg (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 18 A closer look at Nibali's tyres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)

Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali has a freshly painted bike for the new season. The GC contender will ride the black Merida Scultura frameset for the majority of the 2018 campaign, including the Tour de France.

After illness forced Nibali out of the Vuelta a San Juan, the Italian opted to head to the Middle East for his first races of the 2018 season, opening his account at the Dubai Tour and Tour of Oman before heading back to Europe for training.

Nibali's Merida Scultura is a mix of components, with the majority of the drivetrain consisting of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series parts, wheels from Italian brand Fulcrum and the finishing kit a mix of more Italian components from FSA, Prologo and Elite.

The crankset is SRM's Origin Road model paired with 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings.

Along with the predominantly black frameset and components are flashes of gold in the SRM PC-8 head unit and even the brake cable crimps.

Take a closer look at Nibali's 2018 race bike in the gallery above.