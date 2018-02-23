Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura – Gallery
Blacked-out frameset for the new season
Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali has a freshly painted bike for the new season. The GC contender will ride the black Merida Scultura frameset for the majority of the 2018 campaign, including the Tour de France.
After illness forced Nibali out of the Vuelta a San Juan, the Italian opted to head to the Middle East for his first races of the 2018 season, opening his account at the Dubai Tour and Tour of Oman before heading back to Europe for training.
Nibali's Merida Scultura is a mix of components, with the majority of the drivetrain consisting of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series parts, wheels from Italian brand Fulcrum and the finishing kit a mix of more Italian components from FSA, Prologo and Elite.
The crankset is SRM's Origin Road model paired with 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings.
Along with the predominantly black frameset and components are flashes of gold in the SRM PC-8 head unit and even the brake cable crimps.
Take a closer look at Nibali's 2018 race bike in the gallery above.
- Frame: Merida Scultura CF4
- Fork: Merida Superlite Carbon Tapered Fork
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: SRM Origin Road with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings, 53/39
- Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40T
- Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
- Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light
- Stem: FSA OS-99
- Tape/grips: Prologo
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo C3
- Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
- Computer: SRM PC-8 in custom gold for Bahrain-Merida
