Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura – Gallery

Blacked-out frameset for the new season

Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura

Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Internal gear cable routing enters through the head of the top tube
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Bottles come from Italian brand Elite and are secured with their Custom Race Plus bottle cages
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Prologo provide the handlebar tape for the Bahraini team
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Exluding the SRM crankset, Bahrain-Merida are using full Dura-Ace groupsets
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A look at Nibali's SRM Origin crankset, fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Bahrain-Merida use Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Vincenzo Nibali opts to run satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The brake cable end crimps have also received a golden touch
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A look at the front end of Nibali's Merida
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Nibali runs an FSA OS-99 stem
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Each Bahrain-Merida rider has a gold SRM PC-8 head unit to accompany their power meter
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
For 2018, Bahrain-Merida have switched from metallic blue to black coloured bikes
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
The Scultura is paired with Fulcrum Speed 40T wheels
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A close look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur and Dura-Ace R9100 chain
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
Nibali runs Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
An SRM Speed Sensor magnet is attached to the spoke with the sensor on the fork leg
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)
A closer look at Nibali's tyres
(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea/Immediate Media)

Bahrain-Merida team leader Vincenzo Nibali has a freshly painted bike for the new season. The GC contender will ride the black Merida Scultura frameset for the majority of the 2018 campaign, including the Tour de France.

After illness forced Nibali out of the Vuelta a San Juan, the Italian opted to head to the Middle East for his first races of the 2018 season, opening his account at the Dubai Tour and Tour of Oman before heading back to Europe for training.

Nibali's Merida Scultura is a mix of components, with the majority of the drivetrain consisting of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series parts, wheels from Italian brand Fulcrum and the finishing kit a mix of more Italian components from FSA, Prologo and Elite.

The crankset is SRM's Origin Road model paired with 53/39 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings.

Along with the predominantly black frameset and components are flashes of gold in the SRM PC-8 head unit and even the brake cable crimps.

Take a closer look at Nibali's 2018 race bike in the gallery above.

  • Frame: Merida Scultura CF4
  • Fork: Merida Superlite Carbon Tapered Fork
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: SRM Origin Road with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings, 53/39
  • Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40T
  • Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
  • Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light
  • Stem: FSA OS-99
  • Tape/grips: Prologo
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo C3
  • Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
  • Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
  • Computer: SRM PC-8 in custom gold for Bahrain-Merida