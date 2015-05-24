Trending

USA Cycling Professional Road Championships start lists

Men's and women's start lists as of May 24

Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) wins the US criterium nationals in Greenville

Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) wins the US criterium nationals in Greenville
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

USA Cycling Professional Road Championships men's and women's start lists as of May 24

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
2Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
3Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
4Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
5Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
6Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
7Christopher Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
8Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
9Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
10Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
11Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
12Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
13Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
14Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare
15Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka
16Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
17Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
18Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
19Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
20Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
22Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Coulton Hartrich (USA) iRT Racing
24Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
25Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
26Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
27Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
28Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
29Charles Huff (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
31Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
32Maxim Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
34Edward (Ted) King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
34Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
36Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
37Logan Loader (USA) Amore e Vita - Selle SMP
38Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
41Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
42Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
43Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
44Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
45John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
46Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
47Brad Neagos (USA) Lupus Racing Team
48Peter Olejniczak (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
49Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing
51Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
52Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare
54Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
55Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
58James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
60Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
61Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
62Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
63Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
65Michael Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
66Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
67Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
68Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
69Curtis White (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
71Eric Young (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
72Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kailin Acheson (USA) Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor Museum
2Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
3Alicia AllenBuerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
5Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
6Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
7Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
8Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
9Jessica Cerra (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
10Amy Charity (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Jessica Christensen (USA) Team WE
12Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
13Janelle Cole (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
14Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
15Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
16Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
17Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
18Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
19Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
21Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport Cycling Team
22Cali Ewing (USA) Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor Museum
23Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
24Amy Floyd (USA) Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel
25Lindsay Fox (USA)
26Amber Gaffney (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
27Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
28Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare
30Lauren Hall (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
31Rachel Hart (USA) Team WE
32Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
33Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
34Kimberley Johnson (USA) Naked Women's Racing
34Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
36Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
37Maura Kinsella (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Lauren Komanski (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
39Meghan Korol (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
40Julie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
41Nina Laughlin (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
42Scotti Lechuga (USA) UnitedHealthcare
43Allison Linnell (USA) Vaiano Fondriest
44Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge-UT
45Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
46Jill McLaughlin (USA)
47Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
48Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
49Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
50Debbie Milne (USA) Dom360.com
51Caroline Moakley (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
52Catherine Moore (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
53BREANNE NALDER (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
54Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
55BethAnn Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
56Jacqueline Parker (USA) Mystic Velo Club
57Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
58Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
59Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
60Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare
61Alexis Ryan (USA) UnitedHealthcare
62Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
63Stephanie Rynas (USA) Taco Mamacita
64Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
65Kirsten Sass (USA) Team WE
66Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
67Jeanine Seeger (USA) CPO Bikes
68Katherine Shields (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
69Carmen Small (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
70Arden Stelly (USA) Carolina Cycling Team
71Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
72Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
73Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
74Alison Tetrick (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling p/b The Freewheel
76Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
77Sara Tussey (USA) Carolina Cycling Team
78Brianna Walle (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio-SRAM
80Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
81Erin Wittwer (USA) PTS Racing
82Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental