USA Cycling Professional Road Championships start lists
Men's and women's start lists as of May 24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|5
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Christopher Butler (USA) Team SmartStop
|8
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|11
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|12
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|14
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|15
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|17
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|22
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) iRT Racing
|24
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|25
|Jonathan Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|26
|Christopher Horner (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|27
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
|29
|Charles Huff (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|30
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|31
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|32
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
|34
|Edward (Ted) King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
|34
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|36
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|37
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore e Vita - Selle SMP
|38
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|39
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|41
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|42
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|43
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|44
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|46
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|47
|Brad Neagos (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|48
|Peter Olejniczak (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|49
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Emerson Oronte (USA) AltoVelo-Sea Sucker Factory Racing
|51
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|52
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|53
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|54
|Matt Rodrigues (USA) Airgas-Safeway Cycling
|55
|Freddie Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|58
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|60
|Hogan Sills (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|61
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|62
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|63
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Robert Squire (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|65
|Michael Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|66
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|67
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling
|68
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|69
|Curtis White (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|71
|Eric Young (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|72
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kailin Acheson (USA) Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor Museum
|2
|Heather Albert (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|3
|Alicia AllenBuerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|5
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|6
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|7
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|8
|Kelly Catlin (USA) NorthStar Development
|9
|Jessica Cerra (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|10
|Amy Charity (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Jessica Christensen (USA) Team WE
|12
|Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|13
|Janelle Cole (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|14
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|15
|Sabrina David (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|16
|Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|17
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|18
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|19
|Allie Dragoo (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|21
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Rally Sport Cycling Team
|22
|Cali Ewing (USA) Team Belladium p/b Lane Motor Museum
|23
|Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|24
|Amy Floyd (USA) Argon18Racing p/b November &Fast Freddie Apparel
|25
|Lindsay Fox (USA)
|26
|Amber Gaffney (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|27
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|28
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|30
|Lauren Hall (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|31
|Rachel Hart (USA) Team WE
|32
|Sara Headley (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|33
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|34
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|34
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|36
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|37
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Lauren Komanski (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|39
|Meghan Korol (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
|40
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|41
|Nina Laughlin (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
|42
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|43
|Allison Linnell (USA) Vaiano Fondriest
|44
|Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge-UT
|45
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|46
|Jill McLaughlin (USA)
|47
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|48
|Amanda Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|49
|Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|50
|Debbie Milne (USA) Dom360.com
|51
|Caroline Moakley (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
|52
|Catherine Moore (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|53
|BREANNE NALDER (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|54
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|55
|BethAnn Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|56
|Jacqueline Parker (USA) Mystic Velo Club
|57
|Anne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|58
|Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling presented by The Happy Tooth
|59
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|60
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|61
|Alexis Ryan (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|62
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|63
|Stephanie Rynas (USA) Taco Mamacita
|64
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|65
|Kirsten Sass (USA) Team WE
|66
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|67
|Jeanine Seeger (USA) CPO Bikes
|68
|Katherine Shields (USA) PainPathways Cycling Team
|69
|Carmen Small (USA) TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR
|70
|Arden Stelly (USA) Carolina Cycling Team
|71
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO-SVB
|72
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|73
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|74
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Leah Thomas (USA) Metromint Cycling p/b The Freewheel
|76
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|77
|Sara Tussey (USA) Carolina Cycling Team
|78
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio-SRAM
|80
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare
|81
|Erin Wittwer (USA) PTS Racing
|82
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
